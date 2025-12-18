Home News Dallas Theological Seminary marks first semester of Arabic-language courses

Dallas Theological Seminary (DTS), considered one of the leading seminaries in the U.S., has launched its first series of Arabic-language curriculum.

Starting this fall semester, the 101-year-old seminary expanded its ministry reach with online courses taught in Arabic for students pursuing either a Graduate Certificate in Christian Studies (GCCS) or the Master of Biblical and Theological Studies (MBTS), DTS announced on Dec. 5.

Under the program, the initial cohort of 10 students based in both the U.S. and the Middle East, are taking courses in a pre-recorded, online format with reading materials and resources in Arabic. Their first course is a biblical study of the theological concept of Trinitarianism, according to a seminary spokesperson.

Led by Milad F. Dagher, director of DTS-Arabic and associate professor of Old Testament studies, DTS’ Arabic-language program was launched following two years of discussions among DTS leadership about preparing students for ministry in Arabic. Then-DTS President Mark Bailey and current President Mark Yarbrough — who was also Dagher’s seminary classmate — were involved in forming specifics about Arabic-language instruction. In January 2024, Dagher began working remotely as a part-time adviser at DTS.

By June of that year, Dagher and his wife moved to Dallas to prepare for the first cohort of students.

With decades of pastoral and teaching experience, Dagher previously served in theological education and church ministry in Lebanon before joining the seminary to develop the Arabic program.

“Many called to ministry in the Arabic-speaking world need access to the same biblical training, delivered in their own language,” Dagher said in a statement shared with The Christian Post. “My dream is to see seminaries working together to make better programs that serve Arabic-speaking students everywhere.”

While Arabic is the fifth most-spoken language in the world, with over 420 million Arabic speakers worldwide, some Islamic countries like Lebanon and Egypt have significant Christian populations despite shrinking numbers of Christians elsewhere in the Middle East.

Speaking separately to Christian Daily International, Dagher said he expects the program to have a far-reaching impact on individuals and ministries across the region.

“Those of us that had the privilege to study at DTS saw firsthand how a DTS education and formation have supported our ministries,” he said. “Now, we are grateful for the long-awaited opportunity to have the same education made available to Arabic-speaking students around the world.

“Even when the DTS Arabic program is still in its early stages, pastors and leaders are encouraging many of those they discipled to take advantage of this program. DTS’ unwavering commitment to the word of God and its partnership with other like-minded schools in the Middle East is set to influence the biblical and theological formation of future Arabic church leaders for generations to come.”

In recent years, a number of Christian seminaries in the U.S. have launched curriculum which incorporates Arabic into studies on Islam, including Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky, which offers a Master of Arts in Islamic Studies, and Westminster Theological Seminary in Glenside, Pennsylvania, where students can pursue an Arabic Master of Arts in Theological Studies.

Other U.S.-based Christian seminaries, such as Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena, California, or Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary in South Hamilton, Mass., offer Arabic language electives or certificates for missions but conduct primary degrees in English.