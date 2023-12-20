Home Entertainment Danny DeVito says fatherhood inspired him to star in family-friendly films: 'That's why we do it'

Danny DeVito is one of the most recognizable faces in the world of comedy — and as a father, one of his greatest passions is lending his talents to family-friendly entertainment, particularly animated films that resonate with children.

In an interview with The Christian Post, the 79-year-old father-of-three reminisced about his roles in "My Little Pony" and "Hercules," chosen specifically for his kids, and his directorial work on "Matilda," inspired by his daughter's love for the book.

"I started out doing 'My Little Pony' because my kid was born like 40 years ago, and she loved 'My Little Pony,'" DeVito said. "I went and did the voice in that. And then I did 'Hercules' because I wanted my kids to hear my voice coming out of these various and crazy characters. And then when 'The Lorax' came along, that was perfect; they were a little older. It's a fun thing to go to a movie theater and sit with an audience, especially if there are kids."

"When I sit there, instead of watching the movie, I sit and watch the kids. … There's so much joy. It's like the first time I took my kid to see 'Peter Pan.' [My daughter] Lucy was a kid sitting on the edge of her seat, just mesmerized when that window opened and Peter Pan flew through the window. That's the stuff. That's why we do it."

The Emmy-winning actor is now lending his talents to "Migration," the new animated film from Illumination. Rated PG, the film features the vocal talents of DeVito, Kumail Nanjiani, Keegan-Michael Key, Awkwafina, Elizabeth Banks and others.

Scheduled for release on Friday, "Migration" follows a family of mallards who try to convince their overprotective father to go on the vacation of a lifetime. They attempt to migrate from New England through New York City to Jamaica.

Along the way, the ducks must overcome numerous obstacles, including unfriendly birds, thunderstorms and other unexpected hazards. Throughout the journey, the ducks accomplish more than they ever thought possible, overcome their fears and learn the importance of family.

The animated film is from the studio behind such comedic family movies as "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," "Minions," "Despicable Me," "Sing" and "The Secret Life of Pets."

DeVito stars as Uncle Dan, the curmudgeonly and adventure-averse uncle who isn't afraid to share his opinions with his family — and anyone who will listen.

"Uncle Dan is a tough character," DeVito said. "He's kind of stuck in the mud in a way. But it's good fun. And I know the kids love it."

Though a comedy, "Migration" includes deeper themes, including courage, perseverance and prioritizing family over all else.

Director Benjamin Renner recently told CP he made sure to avoid "lazy" jokes in the film so that the viewing experience would be uplifting and enjoyable for the whole family.

"Kids often laugh at slapstick humor, and even though we had some of it, we really wanted to make sure that it was thought through and there was a surprise to it," Renner told CP. "It was a tricky challenge to find the balance throughout the movie, but it's also what's making it as exciting as a director, trying to come up with comedy that's going to be fun and thoughtful."

DeVito said this desire to make a family-friendly, thoughtful film contributed to the depth of "Migration," in addition to its more profound subject matters.

"The idea is it's not a joke movie," he said. "The funny stuff comes out of the fact that it doesn't have to be always a punch line; it has to be something that you relate to the audience, you and the kids, and they funny. … I think all of those things were touched on in 'Migration.'"

With its bright animation and overall comedic tone, "Migration" is geared toward children. But its deeper topics and thoughtful humor make it an enjoyable experience for the whole family ahead of Christmas, according to the filmmakers.

"I had such a good time doing this. … It's a really fun trip," DeVito said.