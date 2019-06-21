DC Talk announced their first tour together in 20 years

Twenty years after the band DC Talk revolutionized the Christian market with their groundbreaking album Jesus Freak in 1995, the trio is finally getting back together on tour.

Members of the Grammy Award-winning band — Toby McKeehan, Michael Tait and Kevin Max — started a frenzy three years ago when they first announced they would be performing together again on a DC Talk Cruise.

Now, a week after they performed together on the cruise ship, Tait revealed that the popular trio will be scheduling “land cruise” performances, with dates over the next few years.

“I’ve got news for you. We just finished the DC Talk cruise yesterday, Pete and I. TobyMac performed, DC Talk, K-Max, Newsboys. But next year DC Talk will be doing a land cruise,” Tait told radio station 98.5 KTIS.

“We’ll be doing tour dates in the states, not announced yet, but it will be very few, but we’ll do them each year: ’20, ’21, and probably ’22. We’ll be around here somewhere eventually. I might be the first guy of the band to announce it. Toby and Kevin haven’t, but it’s official, we’ll be doing some dates," he said.

Max also confirmed the announcement on social media.

The rap/rock/pop band with McKeehan, who's now commonly known as Christian pop solo artist TobyMac, and Tait, lead singer of the Christian contemporary band Newsboys and Newboys United, along with Max, the former lead singer of Christian rock group Audio Adrenaline, have all led successful music careers after DC Talk went in hiatus in the early 2000s.

In an interview with Jesus freak Hideout in 2014, Tait spoke about the possibility of a DC Talk reunion and revealed that he and TobyMac have discussed it at length.

"It's gonna happen. ... Sooner or later? I'm not sure" he told JFH. "Toby and I have been talking, we talk about it pretty in-depth."

DC Talk is an acronym for "Decent Christian Talk." The Encyclopedia of Contemporary Christian Music named them "the most popular overtly Christian act of all time."