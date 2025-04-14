Home News Deacon killed protecting others as shooting broke out at church Easter egg hunt

A Mississippi church is mourning the loss of a deacon who died protecting others when a man began shooting at the congregation’s Easter egg hunt last weekend.

Deacon Eddie Shed of The Empowerment Ministries Christian Center was killed on Saturday during a shooting that took place at a church-sponsored Easter egg hunt at the Goldin Sports Complex in Gulfport.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of Deacon Eddie Shed, a true hero taken from us too soon,” stated the church on Sunday. “His courage and commitment to our community will never be forgotten.”

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

“He dedicated his life to serving others, leaving behind a loving family, including his wife Doris and their children.”

The church also set up a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money for the Shed family, which, as of Monday afternoon, has raised more than $5,800 of its $25,000 goal.

“Deacon Shed was not only a pillar of strength within our community but also a beacon of light and hope,” stated the GoFundMe page. “His unwavering faith, kindness, and dedication to serving others have left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

“In this time of grief, we invite you to support the Shed family through a GoFundMe campaign established in Deacon Eddie Shed’s memory. Your contributions will help ease the financial burden during this difficult period, allowing the family to focus on healing and honoring his legacy.”

According to authorities, 24-year-old Tyran Deion Gable allegedly arrived at the church event amid a child custody dispute he had with a woman who was at the Easter egg hunt.

Gable allegedly opened fire, killing Shed as he protected the unnamed woman from harm and wounded a separate individual who also stepped in to try and deescalate the situation.

Police arrived soon after the confrontation began, according to People, with Gable being arrested and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault. Gable was also wounded in the incident and transported to the hospital.

According to authorities, Gable was denied bond on his murder charge. Judge Nick Patano decided to set his bond on the aggravated assault charge at $250,000.

"He paid the ultimate price for his valor, and we are deeply saddened by this loss," Pastor Gregg Magee stated, according to People. "Deacon Shed was a pillar of strength within our community and a beacon of light and hope. His unwavering faith, kindness and dedication to serving others have left an indelible mark on all who knew him."