Home News 'Dead Name' doc revealing horrors of trans movement nominated for award despite censorship

"Dead Name," a documentary profiling three families upended by "transgender" ideology, was awarded an "official selection" for the Religion Faith International Film Festival.

The film, released last year, was nominated in the "Documentary" category and passed through the first judging stage.

"Dead Name" will now go before the judges to decide the type of awards it will receive. Awards will be announced the week of Oct. 31.

"Faith- and family-based movies are becoming more popular in the movie business. Many directors are making movies with religious and family-related themes and messages. So, we made a religious film festival open to all religions to show and award these movies. RFIFF provides opportunities for filmmakers to share their works with audiences who appreciate faith-family-driven content," reads the festival website.

"Dead Name" is an hour-long documentary that weaves back and forth between the stories of three parents whose children struggled with gender confusion due to outside influences.

The film description reads:

“We learn how shocking it is for parents to hear that their children in their mid to late teens have seemingly out of nowhere decided to switch from female to male or from male to female. In another story, we follow one parent's nightmarish descent into the transgender world as her ex assigns a female gender to their very young son. In all these stories, we find parents struggling with disbelief, loneliness, helplessness, isolation and despair. Ultimately, each one's ultimate fear is the medicalized transition of their child — though in one story, the path to medicalization may have proven to be fatal. 'Dead Name’ lets us in on the inner thoughts, the struggles, and the declarations to fight for children who feel lost to them. We have made 'Dead Name' to open the conversation, humanize the subject from the perspective of parents, and give them a voice.”

Less than two months after the documentary was released in January 2023, Vimeo removed "Dead Name" from its platform. The film is now available to watch at deadnamedocumentary.com where viewers can purchase the documentary for $14.99 or rent it for $9.99.

"I was very distressed to find 'Dead Name' vaporized from Vimeo and without warning," filmmaker Taylor Reece of Broken Hearted films told The Christian Post at the time. "The film had been up for 34 days. Sales and rentals were brisk. The response has been incredible from more than 16 countries around the world. But I wasn't 100 percent shocked because I am familiar with the force that the trans activists use to silence anyone who checks or questions their dogma."

The film also includes interviews with Psychiatry Professor Stephen Levine, The Christian Post opinion writer and social commentator Brandon Showalter and the parents of children swept up in the transgender ideology.

The three main parents featured are Amy, whose teen daughter began identifying as transgender and acquired testosterone from Planned Parenthood; Helen, a lesbian woman who split from her wife who was intent on trans-ing their young son Jonas into a trans girl named Rosa; and Bill, the father of a cancer-stricken son, Sean, who became convinced he was female as a college freshman.

In a review of the film, Showalter wrote that "Dead Name" spotlights issues that have largely gone unexamined.

"As public scrutiny continues to grow about the long-term repercussions of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and the hastiness with which psychologically troubled young people are being prescribed such drugs, the potential medical harms are finally being debated more widely. But much less attention has been given to the splintering of families that gender medicalization has wrought, other than firsthand accounts from parents in spaces like the PITT substack and other online forums," he wrote.

"'Dead Name' punctures the prevailing narrative around this highly fraught topic and is a poignant call to consider the perspectives of families that know what it feels like to be on the inside of this struggle."