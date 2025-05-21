Home News Delaware becomes 11th state to legalize assisted suicide

Delaware has enacted a measure enabling terminally ill patients to die by assisted suicide as the number of states providing individuals with this option closes in on a dozen.

Delaware's Democratic Gov. Matt Meyer signed House Bill 140 into law Tuesday. Meyer's approval of the measure follows its passage in the Democratic-controlled Delaware House of Representatives in a 21-17 vote and the Democratic-controlled Delaware Senate in an 11-8 vote.

The votes in both chambers fell largely along party lines, with all support coming from Democrats and most opposition from Republicans. Five House Democrats and three Senate Democrats joined Republicans in voting against it.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

House Bill 140, also known as the Ron Silverio/Heather Block End of Life Options Law, enables patients with terminal illnesses to obtain medication to end their lives. It requires patients seeking assisted suicide to make two written requests and one oral request.

The written request form requires those who would like to end their lives to name their illness and obtain signatures from two witnesses, at least one of whom must not be a blood relative, verifying that the person is making the decision based on their own free will and that the individual does suffer from a terminal illness.

The legislation limits the ability to access medication to end one's life to Delaware residents. Doctors and medical professionals are obligated to inform patients of all options available to them besides assisted suicide.

The pro-life advocacy group National Right to Life condemned the approval of House Bill 140 in a statement published Tuesday.

"Delaware's new law puts lives at risk. Assisted suicide laws offer no compassion, no hope, and no help for vulnerable members of our society," said National Right to Life President Carol Tobias.

"End-of-life discussions should focus on palliative care, hospice, and support options," she added. "Assisted suicide shifts the focus from life-affirming care to premature death and erodes the public trust in healthcare and medical doctors."

Tobias contends that "many of the most vulnerable in our society are pressured to 'choose' assisted suicide, which normalizes a culture of death" and devalues "the lives of the disabled, elderly, and chronically ill."

"As society attitudes shift, legalization creates a 'duty to die' mindset and puts our most vulnerable members of society at risk," Tobias added.

Peg Sandeen, CEO of the advocacy group Death With Dignity, which supports assisted suicide laws, praised the bill's passage.

"Medical aid in dying is an established medical practice supported by an overwhelming majority of individuals living in the United States, and we applaud the growing numbers of elected officials willing to stand up for dying patients and fight for their right to end their lives with dignity and compassion," Sandeen said in a statement.

"This signing today is about relieving suffering and giving families the comfort of knowing that loved one was able to pass on their own terms without unnecessary pain and surrounded by the people they love the most," Meyer added.

"For nearly a decade this idea has been debated and delayed, but always defended by those of you who believed deeply that it was the right thing to do, and it's because of you that we're here today and because of that courage I will be signing that bill."

Data compiled by Death With Dignity notes that 10 other states have laws permitting assisted suicide: California, Colorado, Hawaii, Maine, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Vermont and Washington.