Home News Rep. Jasmine Crockett prompts outrage for mocking disabled Texas Gov. Abbott: 'Hot Wheels'

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, stoked outrage and calls for her censure when she mocked Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's paralysis, dubbing him "Hot Wheels" in remarks she made at a pro-LGBT dinner last weekend.



"We in these hot a— Texas streets honey, y'all know we got Governor Hot Wheels down there, come on now. And the only thing hot about him is that he's a hot a— mess, honey," she said during a Human Rights Campaign event in Los Angeles, California.

"So we out in these hot ass streets with the hot wheels governor who a hot ass mess"



Abbott, who has served as the governor of Texas since 2015, was paralyzed from the waist down at age 26 when an oak tree fell on him while he was jogging during a storm in 1984.

A multimillion-dollar lawsuit agreement in 1986 guaranteed him monthly payouts for the rest of his life, which he says he has used to pay for years of hefty health costs, according to The Texas Tribune.

Crockett told Politico on Tuesday that her comment "speaks for itself."

Many criticized Crockett for her comments, which the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) condemned as an insensitive and classless indication of the Democratic Party today.

"House Dems' top spox Jasmine Crockett applauded after attacking Texas Governor Abbott for using a wheelchair," the NRCC posted. "Recent polling shows Crazy Crockett as one of the leaders of the Democrat Party. This is who they are."

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., echoed the NRCC.

"FYI to the new spokeswoman for the Democrat party — Greg Abbott became paralyzed after a huge oak tree fell on him, crushing his spine. But sure, go with 'hot wheels,'" he said.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, believes the media would not so easily dismiss Crockett's rhetoric if she were a Republican.

"Crockett's comments are disgraceful," he said. "Can you imagine if a Republican said something like this? It would be on [the] front page of NYT [New York Times] and all over CNN."

Conservative political pundit Scott Jennings pointed out the cruelty of the rhetoric coming from a member of Congress who has been touted as the Democratic Party's future.

"Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, has used a wheelchair since 1984 when he was tragically paralyzed in an accident. Today, the unquestioned leader of the Democratic Party, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, mocks him with the insult 'Governor Hot Wheels," he tweeted.

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk also condemned Crockett for her comment.

"Jasmine Crockett continues to embarrass herself, the state of Texas, and the US Congress by referring to Governor Greg Abbott as 'Governor Hot Wheels,'" he wrote. "This woman is trash."

Crockett's mockery of Abbott is the latest among a recent flurry of controversial comments.

Attorney General Pam Bondi urged Crockett on Sunday to "tread very carefully" after Crockett suggested SpaceX CEO Elon Musk should be "taken down" on her birthday despite the fever-pitch tension surrounding Tesla as left-wing activists have been torching Tesla showrooms and defacing Tesla vehicles.

"On March 29, it's my birthday," Crockett recently said to a protest group that intends to hurt Tesla by getting rid of their Tesla vehicles and dumping Tesla stock.

"All I want to see happen on my birthday is for Elon to be taken down," she said. "I have learned, as I serve on the DOGE Oversight committee, that there is only one language that the people that are in charge understand right now, and that language is money."

After backlash, Crockett later claimed she was not calling for physical violence.

Last month, Crockett used profanity to attack Musk while speaking to a reporter.

"If you could speak directly to Elon Musk, what would you say?" the reporter asked.

"F— off," she replied.

In a clip that went viral Monday, Crockett also raised eyebrows by using a violent analogy to describe how politicians such as Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, can be defeated.

"I think that you punch, I think you punch, I think you OK with punching," she said.

"It's Ted Cruz," she added. "I mean, like, this dude has to be knocked over the head, like hard, right? Like there is no niceties with him, like at all. Like you go clean off on him."