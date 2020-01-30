Demi Lovato now attending church, ‘hearing God clearer’ after near-fatal overdose

Pop star Demi Lovato recently opened up about attending church and her growing relationship with God since she nearly died from an overdose in July 2018.

The 27-year-old talked with Zane Lowe for Apple Music for her first sit-down interview since her hospitalization last week. During the discussion, she revealed that she was crying out for help before nearly losing her life on July 24, 2018, when she was found unconscious in her Los Angeles home following a drug overdose.

Lovato credited God for her recovery then and now says she’s attending church.

“I was not really a big church person, like even a month ago,” the singer shared in the 25-minute interview.

“I tried to seek God through other experiences, whether that’s through other relationships or substances. And it’s just like, I had to realize that the God that I’m seeking, the God that I love and the God that I want to be my God is available 24/7, always at an arm’s length and constantly with me. I need to focus on myself and my relationship with myself and my relationship with God.”

Lovato credited her manager, Scooter Braun, for helping her find a good church. The popular manager, who also represents Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, invited her to a Bible study in the midst of a “rough night.”

“He was like, ‘Hey, do you wanna go to Bible study?’ And I was like, ‘Wait, aren’t you Jewish?’” Lovato jokingly explained. “So he took me there and I just heard God clearer than I had heard Him in a long time.”

At the Grammy Awards show on Sunday, the vocalist performed a moving song, titled “Anyone,” where she revealed how she felt before her hospitalization — namely broken and alone.

“I just feel safer and I feel renewed,” Lovato now says since strengthening her relationship with God.

During the interview, she also disclosed that she stayed away from church for years because of her confusion with her sexuality.

“I shied away from church for many years. I didn’t feel welcome. I was also questioning my sexuality,” Lovato revealed.

In her 2017 documentary “Simply Complicated,” the singer talked openly about dating both women and men and still says she doesn’t know which gender she will end up with. The former Disney star said she found a church that doesn’t judge her.

“I just found a place out here in L.A. that accepts me for who I am, no matter who I love. And there’s no judgment. And that’s what I needed,” the New Mexico native stated.

Lovato was baptized last year in the Jordan River and celebrated her experience on Instagram.

“There is something absolutely magical about Israel. I’ve never felt such a sense of spirituality or connection to God … something I’ve been missing for a few years now,” Lovato wrote. “To be baptized in the Jordan river — the same place Jesus was baptized — I’ve never felt more renewed in my life.”