Democrats losing support among Gen Z men, minorities: poll

Democrats are losing considerable support among Gen Z men, as well as experiencing some losses among minorities in the same demographic, according to a recent poll.

Decision Desk HQ found that Democratic voter registration among young white men had dropped from the average of around 49% to 29%, while registration among young white women had remained around 47%, reported The Hill.

The DDHQ also found that Democratic registration among young, non-white women declined from an average of over 80% to 75%, while registration of young, non-white men declined from around 66% to 54%.

The report drew from data of the 31 states that report party affiliation in voter registration and focused only on Republican and Democratic registration, with the data being as recent as New Year’s Day.

“Right now, I’m very concerned that we’re not doing enough because we’re failing to listen to what voters want,” said Democratic activist and former Democratic National Committee vice-chair David Hogg to The Hill.

“We cannot genuinely say vote blue no matter who and listen to people who say that when it’s somebody on the right side of the tent, and we’re not supporting the left side of the tent, because that’s how a tent collapses.”

Gen Z is generally identified as Americans born between the years 1997 and 2012, and some polls indicate that they're not as politically progressive as older young adults.

In April, a Yale Youth Poll of 2,025 voters aged 18 to 29 found a considerable partisan divide between respondents aged 18-21 and respondents aged 22-29.

According to the Yale poll, while individuals aged 22-29 preferred Democrats in the 2026 congressional elections by 6.4 points, individuals aged 18–21 favored Republicans by 11.7 points.

During the 2024 presidential election, voters aged 18-29 only slightly preferred Democrat presidential hopeful Kamala Harris over Republican candidate Donald Trump, at 51% vs. 47%, according to Newsweek. By contrast, in 2020, they had preferred Joe Biden over Trump by 61% to 36%.

However, Newsweek also reported in July that polling from the Pew Research Center indicated that Gen Z voters were starting to shift back to the Democrats, with 49% leaning Democrat while 43% leaning Republican. This was contrasted to last year, when they found that 47% leaned Republican and 46% leaned Democrat.