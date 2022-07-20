House Democrats block resolution condemning violence against churches, pro-life pregnancy centers

Congressional Democrats have blocked a resolution that would have condemned the violence directed at churches and pro-life organizations by pro-abortion activists in recent months.

On Tuesday, Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., introduced House Resolution 1233, which would "[express] the sense of the House of Representatives condemning the recent attacks on pro-life facilities, groups, and churches."

The resolution noted that "since the May 2, 2022 leak of the Supreme Court's draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, individuals professing anti-life views have targeted, destroyed, or vandalized numerous pro-life facilities, groups, and even churches to further their radical cause."

The leaked Dobbs draft, published by Politico, indicated that a majority of Supreme Court justices were inclined to reverse the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. The final Dobbsruling, released on June 24, ultimately reversed Roe and stated the Constitution doesn't confer a right to abortion.

The resolution listed examples of the vandalism directed at churches and pro-life organizations before and afterDobbs.

Johnson's resolution would have declared that the House "condemns recent attacks of vandalism, violence, and destruction against pro-life facilities, groups, and churches," "recognizes the sanctity of life and the important role pro-life facilities, groups, and churches play in supporting pregnant women, infants, and families."

The resolution urged "the Biden Administration to use all appropriate law enforcement authorities to uphold public safety and to protect the rights of" such organizations.

Johnson elaborated on the need for the resolution on the House floor as the House considered the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, the Right to Contraception Act and the Respect for Marriage Act.

"If the previous question is defeated, Republicans will amend the rule to immediately consider House Resolution 1233," Johnson vowed.

FLOOR ALERT: @HouseDemocrats refused @HouseGOP requests to consider @RepMikeJohnson’s resolution condemning the escalating violence & vandalism by radical left-wing activists on pro-life & religious organizations that care for pregnant women, infants & families. @GReschenthalerpic.twitter.com/3XoLARiXo7 — House Rules Republicans (@RulesReps) July 19, 2022

The previous question was not defeated, as the House agreed to begin debate on the three pieces of legislation in a party-line vote. Later Tuesday, the House approved the Respect for Marriage Act, which would codify same-sex marriage into federal law, accumulating support from all Democrats and 47 Republicans.

The Twitter account for Republicans on the House Rules Committee shared a video of Johnson's speech on the House floor.

"@HouseDemocrats refused @HouseGOP requests to consider @RepMikeJohnson's resolution condemning the escalating violence & vandalism by radical left-wing activists that care for pregnant women, infants & families," the House Rules Republicans tweeted.

The push to pass the Right to Contraception Act and the Respect for Marriage Act, two of the three pieces of legislation House Democrats were seeking to begin debate on, suggests that the Dobbs ruling was very much on their minds.

Progressive have feared that the Dobbs decision could pave the way for the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider other landmark Supreme Court rulings championed by Democrats, specifically those legalizing contraception nationwide and requiring all 50 states to recognize same-sex marriages.

In a concurring opinion in Dobbs, Justice Clarence Thomas suggested that the court should "reconsider" the aforementioned cases and determine "whether other constitutional provisions guarantee" the "rights" created by those decisions other than the "legal fiction" of "substantive due process."

The majority opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, insisted that this decision concerns the constitutional right to abortion and no other right," adding, "Nothing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion."

Pro-abortion activists calling themselves Jane's Revenge have taken credit for multiple acts of vandalism against churches and pro-life organizations, recently declaring "open season" on such groups.

Johnson believes inaction from the House puts churches, pro-life groups and Supreme Court justices at risk. He criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for only bringing a bill to increase security for Supreme Court justices up for a vote after police arrested a man who admitted he wanted to assassinate Justice Brett Kavanaugh but turned himself over to authorities.

The bill unanimously passed the U.S. Senate and ultimately passed the House overwhelmingly six days after the assassination attempt.

"Radical leftists were emboldened by the inaction of this body in the aftermath of the leaked opinion," Johnson said. "When will this body stand up against the mob? When will we restore law and order?"

Johnson claims that pro-choice elected officials have done the exact opposite.

On multiple occasions since the release of the Dobbs decision, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has echoed the calls from Jane's Revenge, demanding that pro-life pregnancy centers be shut down. Most recently, Warren maintained that such organizations "are there to fool people who are looking for pregnancy termination help."

"You should not be able to torture a pregnant person like that," she added. "We need to shut them down here in Massachusetts, and we need to shut them down all around the country."

Many pro-life pregnancy centers are staffed by licensed medical professionals and provide things like pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, prenatal care, cancer screenings and treatment for sexually transmitted diseases. Many also provide families with diapers, wipes, baby formula, baby food, clothing and other supplies.

Heidi Matzke, the executive director of Alternatives Pregnancy Center in Sacramento, California, told the Senate Judiciary Committee last week that her clinic has recently spent up to $150,000 to improve security measures.

"Our clinic is one of 3,000 pregnancy care centers across America," Matzke said. "Each year, hundreds of thousands come to our clinics looking for free medical care, emotional support and practical resources that will enable them to carry their pregnancies to term."