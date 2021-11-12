Dennis Quaid announces gospel album, opens up about his path back to Christ

Actor Dennis Quaid is gearing up to release a gospel album and shared why he returned to Christianity after becoming disillusioned by the Southern Baptist church of his upbringing.

Quaid performed a solo, “intimate” evening concert on Wednesday in Chicago’s City Winery. The iconic actor wanted people to just “come and have a good time.”

“It is just me. It’s the first time I’ve been doing music on stage by myself since I was 19 years old,” he shared in an interview with The Chicago Sun-Times.

For the past 20 years, Quaid has performed with his band The Sharks, but he’s turned to making inspirational music in recent years. He told the newspaper that he is working on a gospel/inspirational album, due next year.

Quaid said that his new album will feature “spiritual songs I grew up with in church.”

Quaid is joined by Billy Ray Cyrus on the new song “Fallen.” Tanya Tucker, Kris Kristofferson and Brandi Carlisle are all featured on the remake of “On My Way to Heaven.”

The “I Can Only Imagine” star released a single titled “On My Way to Heaven” in 2018 for the Christian film’s soundtrack.

“I’ve always been spiritual. I grew up in a Southern Baptist church, became disillusioned with it as a teenager. I turned to Eastern religions and philosophies,” he told The Chicago Sun-Times.

“I read the Bible twice, read the Koran, went to India nine times. Along the way, I came back to Christianity, and well, finding that it’s really the same all throughout the world,” he added.

Quaid noted that people are people “with the same sort of yearnings.”

“We’re all spiritual beings whether we know it or not,” he added. “So that’s what I speak to: one’s relationship with God or non-relationship with God,” he explained.

The Hollywood actor grew up attending a Baptist church in Texas and recently said in a promotional video that he was baptized at age 9. As he grew older, he began to ask, “Who [is] God?” But the actor maintained that Jesus is the One for him.

In a past interview with The Christian Post, this reporter asked Quaid for his thoughts on what Heaven will be like. Quaid’s song, “On My Way to Heaven,” written for his mother, revealed that he has thought about the afterlife.

“What do I imagine Heaven will be like? I think we all get a little taste of it here on Earth through prayer and meditation. That’s actually the good news that’s given — you feel it here on Earth. To imagine it? I don’t know — that takes other eyes,” he said at the time.