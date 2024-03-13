Home News Detroit Pistons Jaden Ivey says 'Jesus is coming back,' urges repentance in press conference

Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey recently proclaimed that "Jesus is coming back" and attributed his strong athletic performance to divine intervention.

In a postgame press conference following his team's victory against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, the 22-year-old Ivey spoke about his 34-point performance. The former Purdue University standout said he is "going to work every single day, trusting my shot, trusting my work."

Insisting that "it's paying off," Ivey proclaimed, "I give all the glory to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for giving me these gifts."

The NBA player expressed gratitude for the opportunity to "glorify Him in Heaven." He repeatedly brought up his Christian faith throughout his remarks.

"I sow the seed every day and just continue to trust God … to … grow my game," he said.

He concluded the press conference by quoting John 14:6 and offering a message of hope.

"I just want to say that Jesus is the way, the truth, the life. And to … any of … the world that's hearing this message, the kingdom of Heaven is near," he added. "Jesus is coming back, and we all have to repent for our sins and … we have to put our faith in Jesus."

"He will come back when you least expect it," Ivey continued. "It's time to wake up if you haven't put your faith in Jesus Christ."

Thursday's postgame press conference is not the first time Ivey has spoken publicly about his faith.

In a 2022 interview with Andscape, the then-college basketball player said, "I can only thank God for all the blessings that I have and that I still have yet to receive."

Ivey shared that he aspired to play NBA, describing his mindset at the time as "just day by day, just trying to get better, staying patient with God's plan."

"Whatever happens, I'm OK with it," he added. "Just taking it one day at a time — I think that's the biggest thing for me."

In a 2022 press conference ahead of the Boilermakers' NCAA tournament game against Yale University, Ivey addressed the fact that both he and his mother, who coaches women's basketball at the University of Notre Dame, were participating in the coveted March Madness tournament. "We're just super blessed to be in this position," he replied.

"I just think it's what God's done for us to put us in this position," he said. "You know, both of us are in March Madness right now. We're doing what we love to do. It's a blessing."

Ivey's mother, Niele, has also emphasized her faith throughout her coaching career. In an Instagram post from February 2022, the elder Ivey wrote, "With all the highs and lows in coaching, I trust and believe that God has something amazing in store for me, my family, and my team!"

"I will continue to work hard, continue to believe in something bigger and continue to have faith in my journey. I feel such gratitude for God's favor and for my team's commitment to our goals. I'm so thankful that I get the opportunity to lead and mentor them!"

She began her post by referring to the Bible verse Philippians 4:6-7, "Don't worry about anything, instead pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank him for all he has done."

In a March 2022 post on X, Ivey reflected on how she was "thankful for my team and staff through it all and grateful to go to battle with them every day," adding, "I will continue to trust this process and have faith in what God is doing in my life." In August 2021, she posted a prayer to her Instagram page.

"Father, please be with Your daughter who is feeling the weight of it all, her anxious heart needs a break. Please place Your hand over her heart and help her to just breathe. In and out, breathing with You. Exhaling her worries, inhaling Your peace. For it's Your very breath in her lungs that sustains her, may that truth remind her how very near You really are. The cares of her heart are many, may Your consolations cheer her tired soul. May she cast all her anxiety upon You, because You care for her," the prayer read.