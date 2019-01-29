DeVon Franklin, Fox Family producing live-action CGI Garden of Eden film

DeVon Franklin will produce a live-action CGI film based on the Garden of Eden.

Franklin, New York Times bestselling author, minister and Hollywood producer (“Miracles from Heaven”), along with his company Franklin Entertainment, have teamed up with Fox Family to create a hybrid-musical interpretation of the Bible's Garden of Eden story. Titled “The Garden,” the story will be told from the animals' point of view.

Using a combination of live-action and CGI (computer-generated imagery), the feature will explore how the primitive animals and people, Adam and Eve, discover the meaning of “friendship, community, and unity in a world that is completely new,” a statement shared with The Christian Post revealed.

Written by Michael Weiss and Gregg Ostrin (“Zombie VS. Gladiators” for Amazon), "The Garden" is being overseen by Nate Hopper and head of Fox Family Vanessa Morrison.

"Most of us know a version of the story of the Garden of Eden, but never before has this story been told in such a unique way and it’s the first time we have the technology to see this story come to life like never before,” Franklin shared in the statement.

Along with being a successful Hollywood producer, Franklin also preaches at churches nationwide and uses that platform to share his faith.

There is no date set yet for “The Garden.”

Franklin’s production of the inspirational true story “Breakthrough” hits theaters Easter of 2019. It stars Chrissy Metz in the miraculous real-life account of Joyce and John Smith, a mother and son who rely on the power of prayer and the Holy Spirit during one of life's most tragic moments.

Franklin also authored the upcoming The Truth About Men: What Men and Women Need to Know, which will be published February 5. The book will address the onslaught of criticisms toward masculinity while avoiding the pitfalls of perpetuating negative male stereotypes.