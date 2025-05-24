Home News Disney plans for theme park in UAE faces backlash from LGBT activists Will Christian families 'feel free to express their faith inside the park,' group asks

Will Disney’s plans to build a theme park resort in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) run afoul of its LGBT messaging?

Earlier this month, The Walt Disney Company announced a landmark partnership with Miral, an Abu Dhabi-based developer, to build its seventh theme park resort on Yas Island in the UAE. The park, heralded as a fusion of Disney’s iconic storytelling with Abu Dhabi’s “vibrant culture” and “breathtaking architecture,” will be fully funded and operated by Miral and feature “signature Disney entertainment, themed accommodations, unique dining, and retail experiences” designed to blend Disney’s heritage with Emirati culture.

In a May 7 statement, Disney CEO Bob Iger described the project as “authentically Disney and distinctly Emirati,” emphasizing its potential to attract tourists from a region within a four-hour flight of one-third of the world’s population. Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Experiences, called it “the most advanced and interactive destination in our portfolio,” promising a unique storytelling experience anchored by a waterfront setting.

The announcement, however, has drawn criticism from LGBT advocates who point to the stark contrast between Disney’s public stance on inclusivity and the UAE’s legal framework regarding homosexuality.

According to a 2024 Human Rights Watch report, the UAE’s Federal Penal Code criminalizes same-sex relationships, public displays of affection, and gender nonconformity, with penalties including imprisonment and fines. Transgender-identified individuals face up to a year in jail for “disguising” as another gender, and women require male guardian permission for certain activities despite recent reforms.

In 2022, the UAE banned Disney’s “Lightyear” film due to a same-sex kiss, underscoring its Islamic policies.

Some Disney fan sites, like Inside the Magic and Disney Dining, have demanded clarity on whether LGBT-identified cast members and female staff will be protected at the Abu Dhabi park, and whether Christian families will “feel free to express their faith inside the park.”

The Walt Disney Company did not respond to a request for comment on Friday. This article will be updated if a response is received.

Disney’s history of championing LGBT causes in the U.S. amplifies the controversial move to the UAE. The company has promoted rainbow-themed merchandise for LGBT pride month, hosted Pride Nites at its parks, and earned high scores on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index.

In 2022, Disney publicly opposed Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, often falsely referred to as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which restricted classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity for young children. Disney’s then-CEO Bob Chapek pledged $5 million to LGBT organizations and faced backlash from both activists and conservative employees, some of whom called for a “politically neutral Disney.”