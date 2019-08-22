‘Disturbing,’ ‘nutty,’ ‘dangerous’: 5 Christian leaders react to Trump’s ‘King of Israel’ retweet

President Donald Trump's endorsement of comments made by radio host Wayne Allyn Root comparing the commander in chief to Jesus Christ have been publicly condemned by many Christian leaders.

On his @realDonaldTrump Twitter handle, the president re-tweeted Roots comments comparing him to the “King of Israel” and “the second coming of God.”

“Thank you to Wayne Allyn Root for the very nice words. ‘President Trump is the greatest President for Jews and for Israel in the history of the world, not just America, he is the best President for Israel in the history of the world...and the Jewish people in Israel love him,” the president tweeted on Wednesday.

“...like he’s the King of Israel. They love him like he is the second coming of God...But American Jews don’t know him or like him. They don’t even know what they’re doing or saying anymore. It makes no sense! But that’s OK, if he keeps doing what he’s doing, he’s good for … all Jews, Blacks, Gays, everyone. And importantly, he’s good for everyone in America who wants a job.’ Wow!”

Trump is not the first president to receive messianic comparisons. When former President Barack Obama was about to be inaugurated for his second term in office, Newsweek ran a cover calling it “The Second Coming,” and Barbara Walters said in 2013 that Obama was seen as the "next Messiah."

Here are five reactions from notable Christian leaders and intellectuals in response to Trump's re-tweet of Root’s claims of messianic honors for the president.

