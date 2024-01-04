Home Church & Ministries DLI announces successor to late founder Rev. Dean Nelson; Bishop Garland Hunt takes helm

The Douglass Leadership Institute (DLI) has announced the appointment of Bishop Garland Hunt as its new president, succeeding the late Rev. Dean Nelson, an outspoken African American conservative, pro-life activist and the organization's founder.

Nelson, who recently died after a battle with cancer, had personally nominated Bishop Hunt for this role during the last DLI board meeting on Dec. 11, according to a press release from the institute. The board unanimously agreed to this appointment.

Keith Frasier, chairman of the DLI Board, expressed the board's unanimous support for Hunt, acknowledging his character and experience as key factors in continuing Nelson's legacy.

“While we grieve Rev. Nelson’s passing, we are confident in God’s sovereignty over this organization and Bishop Hunt’s unique gifting to continue the mission,” he said.

Expressing gratitude for his new role, Hunt emphasized his commitment to advancing DLI's mission

“It’s an honor to assume this role,” Hunt said. “No one can replace the unique set of gifts that Rev. Nelson brought to this work, but I am fully committed to helping DLI continue and even expand what he began. During a time of cultural upheaval and spiritual darkness in America, the work of the Douglass Leadership Institute is needed now more than ever.”

Founded in 2015 by Nelson, the Douglass Leadership Institute aims to equip faith leaders, particularly in the African American community, to integrate biblical values into public life and the marketplace. DLI has grown into a nationwide network under Nelson's leadership, promoting a comprehensive understanding of the black American Christian perspective and experience.

The DLI’s mission is “to educate, equip and empower faith-based leaders to embrace and apply biblical principles to life and in the marketplace,” according to its website.

“DLI was created to equip men and women of faith for civic engagement and leadership, with a special focus on the black community. Our uniquely tailored programs excite, inform, and activate participants across the country to lead positive community change.”

Hunt, who has been serving as the senior pastor of The Father’s House Church in Atlanta since 2000, previously served as president of Prison Fellowship, executive vice president of Fellowship of International Churches and various other leadership roles. He has also been appointed to several governmental positions in Georgia.

A graduate of Howard University and Howard University Law School, Hunt's career includes serving as a judicial law clerk and staff attorney with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, according to DLI.

Nelson, who passed away in December 2023 at 55, served as both chairman of the foundation and the Douglass Leadership Institute, as well as vice president of government relations for the pro-life pregnancy center network Human Coalition.

At the time, pro-life activist and author Ryan Bomberger, co-founder and chief creative officer of The Radiance Foundation, reacted to Nelson's death in a statement to The Christian Post.

"I was shocked and heartbroken by the news of the passing of my friend, colleague, and brother in Christ. It was an honor to fight for life, faith, and family with Dean over the past 14 years," Bomberger said.

"He was a humble man of God whose gentle, yet fiery, spirit deftly exposed the darkness," Bomberger added. "Dean genuinely loved people, especially his family, and was dearly loved by anyone blessed to work alongside him. He was a tireless champion for the Kingdom whom I will so deeply miss."

Alveda King, a pro-life activist, bestselling author and niece of Martin Luther King Jr., tweeted her condolences. She referred to Nelson as "my dear friend and mentor."

"A tireless advocate for the unborn and human dignity, Dean devoted his life to the Lord, his family and the world! Not mourning without hope, but celebrating Dean being in the presence of God," King, the chair of the Center for the American Dream, stated.