Home News Does Trump really want a national abortion ban? 3 things he has actually said on the issues

Vice President Kamala Harris continues to make abortion and in vitro fertilization focal points of her 2024 presidential campaign against former President Donald Trump, offering misleading claims that he would ban abortion nationwide and enable the government to monitor women’s pregnancies.

Despite the Republican nominee’s softened approach to the issues throughout the 2024 primary and general elections, the Harris campaign continues to claim that a Trump administration would enact a federal abortion ban and put a stop to IVF.

“He would ban abortion nationwide. He would restrict access to birth control, put IVF treatments at risk and force states to monitor women’s pregnancies,” the Democratic presidential nominee told a crowd in Raleigh last week.

The vice president made the same accusation during a rally in Harrisburg later that day, warning attendees that Trump would ban abortion in Pennsylvania “if he were successful.”

Harris’ campaign website makes similar claims, accusing the former president of “unleashing Trump Abortion Bans” across the country by selecting several of the Supreme Court Justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade. The vice president has repeatedly claimed throughout her campaign that state-level bans have prevented women from receiving treatment for miscarriages or other medical emergencies, a talking point pro-life doctors dispute.

“If elected, Trump will ban abortion nationwide, restrict access to birth control, force states to report on women’s miscarriages and abortions, and jeopardize access to IVF,” Harris’ campaign page states.

To justify her claim, Harris asserts that Trump’s supposed plan to ban abortion nationwide is part of Project 2025, a blueprint for a second Trump term developed by the Heritage Foundation. Even though the Heritage Foundation is a conservative think tank, the former president has distanced himself from Project 2025 on the campaign trail.

Here are three things Trump has said about abortion and IVF throughout his presidential campaign: