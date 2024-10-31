Home News Pastor Mark Driscoll says ‘there are no pro-choice Christians in Heaven,’ reveals he's voting for Trump

Prominent evangelical leader and founding pastor of Trinity Church in Scottsdale, Arizona, Mark Driscoll, called abortion “genocide” and recently said that pro-choice Christians won’t go to Heaven. Outspoken Southern Baptist Dwight McKissic, who founded and leads Cornerstone Baptist Church in Arlington, Texas, has counter-argued that Driscoll’s position could send Christians to Hell.

With less than a week before Election Day on Tuesday, Driscoll, who says he’ll be voting for former President Donald Trump, publicly declared his position on Christians who support abortion in a series of tweets on X and insisted that pro-choice Christians won’t make it to Heaven.

“The Gospel of Jesus Christ fundamentally transforms you at the soul level. This is why there are no pro-choice Christians in Heaven,” he said.

“The ‘Christian’ neo-conservative move is to classify genocide as a political issue so that those pesky Christians and their pesky God-given morals stop losing us elections,” he insisted. “If God has not given you a new heart, which includes His values at no charge, then you do not have saving faith in Jesus Christ.”

McKissic, who has announced that he'll be voting for Vice President Kamala Harris to become the next president, describes himself as “unapologetically pro-life,” but challenged Driscoll’s position in a statement of his own on X, asserting that the Arizona pastor’s teaching “is antisocial to the Gospel.”

“I’m unapologetically pro-life. But … to protect the integrity of Scripture and the doctrine of salvation by grace through faith, being a gift of God, lest any man should boast ... it must be pointed out that being pro-choice is not a disqualification for salvation, and does not prohibit one from going to Heaven,” the longtime Southern Baptist church leader wrote.

“What Driscoll is teaching here is antisocial to the gospel, and actually the teaching of ‘another gospel’ ... that may come closer to landing one in Hell,” he argued. “Really shocking watching the evangelical church forsake fundamental, biblical Christianity in an attempt to elect Donald Trump.”

McKissic further argued that it is “only white fundamentalist Christianity that teaches abortion is a weightier sin than racism and slavery.”

“Abortion has been used as a political football to manipulate votes & direct them to the Republican party. Trump speaks clearly now about supporting ‘reproductive rights’ and pulling back abortion policies in states that he thinks are too restrictive. Point being voting Republican is not going to save a life in the womb,” he added.

McKissic then cited a disputed claim that there are fewer abortions under Democratic administrations.

“In the providence of God (something Calvinist[s] believe in), it is a statistical, undeniable, irrefutable fact that fewer abortions occur under Democrat presidents, than under Republicans. Democrats fund pre-natal care & a social-economic safety net for pregnant mothers that leads to a reduction in seeking abortions,” he claimed.

“If Kamala Harris wins, in part it would be because God disapprove[s] of how Republicans have exploited the abortion issue for political gain. To argue that abortion is weightier sin issue than racism is an argument that stinks in the nostrils of God, and is a white supremacist way of thinking, which is why God probably reduces abortions during Democrat presidents occupying the White House. God is letting us know, he’s in control … not the left or the right.”

Driscoll says even though he doesn’t know if Trump is saved or not, he got a chance to meet him on Monday along with several other faith leaders in Marrietta, Georgia, at Worship With Wonders Church. Trump, he said, seemed like “the kind of guy like if you had chicken wings, beer and were shooting pool he'd be a really good way to spend a Friday night.”

The Arizona pastor said he heard from other pastors at the meeting that the recent assassination attempts on the former president’s life appeared to have “brought a God consciousness to the forefront of his mind and has him more grateful for life.”

“Is Donald Trump saved? I don't know. If he is, he doesn't know the Evangelical lingo. Some close to him say he does, I don't know. Here's what I do know, that's who I'm voting for and that's who I would encourage you to vote for. And while you're voting for him, pray for him,” Driscoll said.

“[Pray] that if he knows Jesus, he get discipled and grow in his faith. He [is] surrounded with some wonderful believers. I met him this week and some are dear old friends and they've been faithful for a very long time. If he doesn't know Jesus, then [pray that] he would come to know Jesus.”