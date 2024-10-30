Home News Abortionist admits late-term abortions are performed during healthy pregnancies

Despite the claim that late-term abortions only happen due to medical emergencies or fetal abnormalities, a longtime abortionist is making headlines for offering to help a woman seeking an abortion at eight months because of a recent breakup.

Curtis Boyd, an 85-year-old abortionist who started performing abortions in the 1960s and said in 2009 that he knows abortion kills a human being, was recently at a book signing in Washington, D.C., where he offered his assistance in helping a woman seeking a late-term abortion.

In his book, We Choose to: A Memoir of Providing Abortion Care Before, During, and After Roe, Boyd tells the story of operating abortion businesses alongside his wife and co-author, Glenna Halvorson-Boyd, a counselor.

Earlier this month, Students for Life Action released an undercover video of their government affairs coordinator, Savanna Deretich, seeking Boyd’s advice on behalf of a fictitious friend she said was eight months pregnant and considering an abortion because her boyfriend had left her.

Pro-choice activists, politicians and Planned Parenthood have often claimed that late-term abortions only happen in cases where the mother’s life is at risk or the parents received news about a fetal anomaly.

Boyd, however, offered to help the hypothetical woman obtain a third-trimester abortion for a non-life-threatening reason. He explained that he’s retired but suggested the friend contact Matthew Reeves, the chief executive officer of the DuPont Clinic, which advertises that it legally performs abortions throughout all stages of pregnancy.

Boyd offered to provide Reeves’ contact information and said that Deretich’s friend should mention his name if she wants to get “good care” at the facility.

His wife, Glenna, also offered advice about how Deretich’s friend could have a late-term abortion, noting that at eight months, an abortionist will likely question whether he or she can “safely” perform the abortion.

As the conversation continued, the pro-life advocate made it clear that her friend wasn't seeking an abortion due to a medical issue or a fetal anomaly. Still, the couple offered advice about how the fictional woman could obtain an abortion, with Boyd eventually recommending Warren Hern in Colorado.

During an interview with The Atlantic last year, Hern was direct about his willingness to perform an abortion at any stage, even if there are no health concerns, arguing that “[e]very pregnancy is a health issue.”

When discussing limitations on abortion with Deretich, Curtis Boyd assured the undercover pro-life advocate that Hern is the one abortionist “that will stretch it.”

“Late-term abortions not only happen, but they’re also embraced by the abortion radicals active in this presidential election cycle,” SFLA and SFLAction President Kristan Hawkins said in a statement shared on the organization's website.

“If we’ve learned anything in this election, it’s that late-term abortions are one of the goals of the Democratic Party, as they will name no limit and will embrace all deaths by intentional abortion,” she added. “Once again, we have proof that abortion for any reason and at any time in pregnancy is possible in America.”

During another part of the book signing event, a different pro-life advocate asked Boyd about the National Abortion Federation’s 2024 guidelines. Boyd was involved in establishing the NAF.

Zach Sprouse, SFLA Virginia’s regional coordinator, asked Boyd why NAF’s guidelines state that an ultrasound before a chemical abortion is not a requirement. Sprouse then asked if Boyd thought this was “dangerous,” as a woman who is about to take abortion-inducing drugs might have an undiagnosed ectopic pregnancy that requires medical attention.

In response, Boyd said that abortion facility workers inform women about the potential risks beforehand and that women can call back any time for advice if they experience any medical issues. Regarding tubal pregnancies, Boyd conceded that they sometimes are “dangerous,” but he insisted “most of them resolve” and “they just go.”

Sprouse asked another question about NAF’s guidelines and why the association doesn't recommend RhoGAM shots after chemical abortions to minimize the risk of infertility for Rh-negative women.

According to the American College of Nurse-Midwives, the RhoGAM shot is typically administered to pregnant women who are Rh-negative to stop their bodies from making antibodies against Rh-positive blood cells. These antibodies may cross the placenta and attack the baby's blood cells, resulting in health complications for the mother and child.

Boyd, however, asserted that there is almost no risk during the early stages of pregnancy of the baby’s blood transferring to the mother.

The National Abortion Federation did not respond to The Christian Post’s request for comment.

Dr. Ingrid Skop, vice president and director of medical affairs for the pro-life Charlotte Lozier Institute, emphasized the need to screen pregnant women for complications that can threaten their health, such as ectopic pregnancies.

“The abortion industry’s cavalier actions in removing recommendations for ultrasound and Rh testing/RhoGAM provision prior to first-trimester medication abortion provision, based on very little evidence, demonstrates conclusively that they are willing to risk the lives and future fertility of women in their goal of readily accessible self-managed abortion,” Skop stated.

Skop, an OB-GYN with over 30 years of experience, warned that a ruptured ectopic pregnancy is the “leading cause of maternal death” in the first trimester. She also cited the complications associated with Rh isoimmunization, which include brain damage and death.

“Injured women and children are the collateral damage those who promote abortion are willing to accept in pursuit of their ideologic goals,” Skop declared.