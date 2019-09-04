‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ says he’s looking to God for guidance, feels 'lonely' after wife's death

Duane Chapman, who's better known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, says he's been struggling with loneliness after the death of his wife, Beth Chapman.

In an interview with "Entertainment Tonight" that aired Tuesday, Chapman talked about what his life is like now, two months after his beloved wife died of cancer.

He said the hardest part is being alone.

"It's really hard [being] alone. Because as soon as you get alone, bam, it hits you. So I try not to be alone," he said, adding that his children have helped to keep his mind occupied. "Sometimes they know I gotta be alone, but it hurts worse or you feel it more when you're all alone."

Beth died in July at age 51. She was first diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September 2017. Two months later, the Chapmans publicly announced that the cancer had been completely removed. But last year, doctors informed her that the cancer had returned and was incurable after it had spread to her lungs.

The couple were married for 15 years but together a total of 31 years. While the 66-year-old Chapman said he has no plans to remarry, he did say he's open to dating.

Chapman said that before Beth died she asked two things of him. One was that he keep the tattoo of her name on his chest, and her second request was that he never get married again.

"There will never be another Mrs. Dog," he told "ET."

The Denver native is very outspoken about his Christian faith and belief in the Bible. Chapman clung to God while his wife battled cancer and continued to testify of his Christianity during her memorial services.

Now after her death, he said he's still looking to God to help him navigate this new season.

"Each religion, as I look to God for answers, has a different answer. I am so lonely," Duane confessed.

While lonely, Chapman has been out on the promotional circuit spreading the word about his new series, “Dog's Most Wanted.” The TV series is Beth’s last run with Chapman and documents her battle against cancer. The loving husband said his late wife refused to take a break from shooting despite her health deteriorating because she vowed to always be by his side.

In an interview with Fox News this week, he added: “She wanted to be there all the time to make sure the stories I told her were true. She would not let me go anywhere by myself ever. She hung with me. … I think out of the 30 plus years, there were maybe seven to eight days when we were apart during something — oh, when I was in jail in Mexico. That was the longest we were ever apart. ..."

"Dog's Most Wanted" is now airing at 9 p.m. Wednesdays on WGN.