Dog the Bounty Hunter shares Bible verse he wants read before he dies in first interview since losing wife

Duane "Dog" Chapman sat down for his first intimate interview since the death of his beloved wife, Beth Chapman, last month after a battle with cancer and admitted that he's ready to join her whenever that comes. He also revealed the Bible verse he wants read over him right before he goes.

The “Dog's Most Wanted” star, popularly known as Dog, sat down with ET's Kevin Frazier in his Colorado home last week and opened about how difficult it’s been to get back to work without his soulmate.

“Unless I’m a nut, then mentally and spiritually she’s there, she’s really there watching and helping,” he said of what it’s like going on his world-famous bounty quests.

Although he said it’s “morbid,” he admitted that he thought of taking his wife’s ashes with him on his wild chases. However, after some consideration, he thought it would be best to keep them at home.

Chapman also shared why his Christain wife opted to get cremated.

“When I was a little boy all the Christians [said], ‘You can’t get burned because then you can’t rise from the grave with Jesus’ and I said, ‘Honey, what do you think about that?’ She goes, ‘It’s from ashes to ashes and dust to dust,’” Chapman recounted.

The bounty hunter admitted he’s still processing everything that’s happened in the past month. Chapman confessed that he still places his wife’s pillow beside him every night and covers it with the blanket hoping it would be her again.

“Psychiatrists say and the Bible says it too, ‘time heals wounds’” Chapman explained. “After I’ve seen how she went (died) slow, I said, ‘Lord I’ve figured it out; I want to go fast, but you got to let someone at least read Genesis 1:1 to me,” Chapman told ET.

“All my staff has been advised if something happens to me, I wanna hear Genesis 1:1 so that I know that means to say Lord forgive me …” he continued, saying he wants to make sure he’s consecrated before he meets God since his job oftentimes brings out his vulgarity.

That verse states: "In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth."

Chapman has arrested 8,000 people in a 41-year span and shows no sign of slowing down.

He also told Frazier during his interview that his late wife never claimed the cancer that was attacking her body because she believed more in the Bible’s verse which says, “death and life is in the power of the tongue.”

In another segment of the interview with the entire family, Beth’s daughter, Bonnie, said she admired her mother so much but has one regret.

“I would tell her thank you and I’m sorry I didn’t go to church with you every Sunday like you wanted,” Bonnie tearfully told ET. “I’m sorry I didn't get to spend all those moments with you that really were supposed to be important and I took those moments, I took her for granted.”



A public memorial was held at a church in Aurora filled with family, friends and fans from all over the country.

“In the ’70s, I did 18 months in the Texas penitentiary and I told God yesterday I’d do five years, 10 years day to day just to kiss her again. I never felt like this,” Dog said in his dedication while in tears.