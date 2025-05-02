Home News DOJ will go after schools that gender transition kids, don't tell parents: Stephen Miller

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller laid out the Trump administration's opposition to pushing transgender ideology on minors, describing it as "child abuse" during a press briefing at the White House on Thursday.



Miller said the U.S. Department of Justice is working with state and local law enforcement to push back against the ideology in the public school systems.



"It is child abuse to change a child's gender, particularly if you do not inform the parents," Miller said. "In other words, if a 5-year-old or a 6-year-old goes to school ... and the teacher turns, tries to turn the boy into a girl or the girl into a boy, that is child abuse. And this administration is treating that as child abuse, and it is a gross violation of parental rights."

Here were @StephenM's full remarks on the evils of transgender ideology and the Trump administration's efforts in its first 100 days to send it to the ash heap of history.



Not surprisingly, not a single liberal journalist in the Q&A tried to challenge him on this. No one even… pic.twitter.com/rZfCKw55f3 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 1, 2025

The administration opposes tax dollars going to hospitals to perform transgender surgeries on children, which Miller likened to "child torture."

"The administration's message to our hospital systems [is] that they cannot and will not be allowed to use taxpayer dollars to perform chemical castrations and sexual mutilations of children," he said.

"Castration surgeries, castration drugs, sterilization treatments of children are barbaric. They violate all sound medical ethics. They are completely unwarranted. They harm children for life irreversibly."

"It is child torture, it is child abuse, it is medical malpractice," he added.

Miller's comments came the same day the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released "Treatment for Pediatric Gender Dysphoria: Review of Evidence and Best Practices," a report of more than 400 pages that denounced "invasive" and "usually irreversible" medical interventions for children with gender dysphoria.

Miller described policies that allow trans-identified males into women's prisons as "obviously insane" and akin to prison rape enabled by the government.

"We're also making clear in our prison system, male prisoners will not be allowed into women's prisons. The Biden administration promoted prison rape by putting men into female prisons. That is obviously insane, cruel and unacceptable," he said.

"And even though the Democrat Party and [Democratic House Minority Leader] Hakeem Jeffries and the Democrat media continue to fight to put men into women's prisons, this administration will not allow that."

Miller said the administration is committed to rooting out policies that permit boys into girls' private spaces and restrooms in K-12 schools, noting "horrifying example after example of young girls being sexually assaulted because school districts have allowed men into women's and girls' private spaces."

"This administration — President Trump — is at the forefront of protecting women and protecting girls and nowhere is that clear than when we are talking about fighting radical gender ideology," he added.

Miller said that under Trump, federal law enforcement will not be weaponized against people of faith, Christians especially.

Attorney General Pam Bondi issued a memorandum last week laying out several directives by which the DOJ aims to enact President Donald Trump's executive order from January aimed at protecting children from chemical castration and surgical mutilation.

In a report on the topic delivered to the president and released on April 28, the White House accused the federal government under the Biden administration of promoting "a grotesque social and scientific experiment on American children."

"During first three years of [Biden's] administration alone, more than 7,000 children were administered puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones," the fact sheet said. "Over 4,000 were subjected to sex-trait modification surgical interventions, such as mastectomies. These interventions were marketed to children on the basis of ideologically driven and financially motivated junk-science."

Proponents of the so-called "gender-affirming" hormone drugs and surgeries say they help improve health outcomes for the trans-identified population." Critics contend there is not enough research to make such a claim and that medical professionals should pursue a mental health approach to care as opposed to hormonal and surgical interventions.

In its report, the HHS states that providing such interventions, even in research trials, is unethical "until and unless the state of the evidence suggests a favorable risk/benefit profile for the studied intervention" and "the researchers have wellgrounded confidence that the foreseeable 'risks and burdens have been adequately assessed and can be satisfactorily managed.'"