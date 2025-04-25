Home News Bondi memo lays out directives to protect children from chemical, surgical mutilation 'Protecting America’s children must be a top priority'

Attorney General Pam Bondi issued a memorandum this week laying out several directives by which the U.S. Department of Justice aims to enact President Donald Trump's executive order protecting children from chemical castration and surgical mutilation.

"Pursuant to the President's directive, I am issuing the following guidance to all Department of Justice employees to enforce rigorous protections and hold accountable those who prey on vulnerable children and their parents," Bondi wrote in the memo titled "Preventing the Mutilation of American Children."

The memo went on to direct the enforcement of "laws outlawing female genital mutilation" and the investigation of "violations of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act and False Claims Act" regarding the long-term side effects of chemical and surgical mutilations.

Bondi instructed the DOJ's Office of Legislative Affairs to "[promote] new legislation protecting children" that would "establish a long statute of limitations and retroactive liability, so that no one providing such 'treatment' will escape liability."

"The Department of Justice will work with members of the House and Senate Judiciary Committees to bring this bill to President Trump as soon as possible," she said, adding that she will also be working with legislators to enact such laws at the state level.

The memo denounced the Biden administration for enabling what Bondi described as the medical community's exploitation of vulnerable children and their parents, noting that the previous White House routinely amplified transgender-identifying individuals.

"The Biden administration bears enormous responsibility for the medical community's fraud and exploitation of parents and children who have fallen prey to radical gender ideology," Bondi said.

"President Biden personally advanced the agenda by hosting transgender activist influencers like Dylan Mulvaney at the White House, opposing state-level bans on gender-affirming care for minors, threatening legal action against Medicaid and Obamacare providers who fail to offer such care, and appointing Rachel Levine — a leading transgender activist who personally identifies as transgender — to serve as Assistant Secretary for Health."

Bondi noted that gender ideology has captured much of popular culture and exploded among young people.

"Dissenting voices are bullied into silence, and 'allies' are praised and rewarded," Bondi said. "Tragic and absurd as it is that 1.4% of 13- to 17-year-olds now identify as transgender, that is the predictable result of a coordinated, unchecked ideological attack on America's children."

Bondi also framed gender ideology as part of a larger attack on children from multiple fronts.

"Protecting America's children must be a top priority, whether from drug cartels, terrorists, or even our own medical community," Bondi said. "Every day, we hear more harrowing stories about children who will suffer for the rest of their lives because of the unconscionable ideology behind 'gender-affirming care.'"

Trump's executive order from January established that the U.S. government "will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called 'transition' of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit these destructive and life-altering procedures."

During his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump made protecting children from mutilation a key promise in his platform.

During a rally in Rapid City, South Dakota, in September, Trump reflected on how rapidly many have come to accept ideas related to gender ideology that would have been unthinkable even in the recent past.

"Could you imagine 10 or 15 years ago having some politician ... saying, 'I will stop child mutilation without parental consent?'" Trump asked at the time. "Can you imagine if you had made that statement 10 years ago, they would say, 'Is this guy crazy?'"