Dolly Parton teams up with Netflix for Christmas movie, releases first holiday album in 30 years Dolly Parton teams up with Netflix for Christmas movie, releases first holiday album in 30 years

Country music icon Dolly Parton says she wants to bring peace and hope this season with the release of her new Christmas album and holiday movie.

The Christmas musical “Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square,” is set to premiere on Netflix on Nov. 22.

“Christmas on the Square centers on Regina Fuller (Baranski), a selfish rich woman who returns to her small town after her father's death to evict the townspeople and sell the land to a mall developer right before Christmas. However, after meeting an angel (Parton), hearing the stories of the townspeople and reconnecting with an old love, Fuller begins to have a change of heart,” the movie synopsis reads.

Featured in the film alongside Parton are her co-stars Christine Baranski (“Mamma Mia"), Jennifer Lewis, Treat Williams, Josh Segarra and Jeanine Mason. “Christmas on the Square” was directed and choreographed by Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award-winner Debbie Allen.

Parton also penned 14 original songs for the Christmas musical. In conjunction with the movie announcement, the country singer released her new single, "Christmas on the Square." The single is featured on Parton's upcoming Christmas album, A Holly Dolly Christmas, released this month.

The legendary country star told Billboard in a recent interview that she wanted the album's name to be "cute and clever." It was inspired by the classic song, "A Holly Jolly Christmas" by Burl Ives.

“In these uncertain times, songs of faith have brought me peace and restored my hope,” Parton shared on social media.

A Holly Dolly Christmas is the singer’s first holiday album in 30 years. Parton released the album Home for Christmas in 1990.

"I figured since everybody probably wouldn't get to celebrate Christmas as usual this year, I wanted to be creative instead of sitting around at the house this summer," Parton said in a statement shared with The Christian Post. "So I put on my mask, gloves and practiced social distancing, as well as all of the wonderful musicians and singers, and we proceeded to put together what I think is some of the best work that I've ever done."

A Holly Dolly Christmas features several collaborations between Parton and other musicians. Michael Bublé is featured on the song, "Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas." Late-night host Jimmy Fallon surprisingly joins Parton for a rendition of Mariah Carey's smash hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You." The collaboration was inspired by Parton’s appearance on Fallon’s show. Her goddaughter Milly Cyrus and country star Billy Ray Cyrus are also featured on the album.