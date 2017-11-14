Donald Trump Twitter Posts Today 2017: US President Turns to ASEAN Matters After Word Spar With Kim Jong-un

Donald Trump's official Twitter handle is a roller coaster ride, to put it mildly. After followers watched nervously if Trump and Kim Jong-Un will escalate their war on words to an actual war, things seem to have settled down as the U.S. President attends the ASEAN Summit.

Trump seems to have put off last Saturday's rash of tweets behind as he shared his arrival in the Philippines for the annual ASEAN event. A prior visit to Vietnam seems to have done him a lot of good, as he thanked Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang for a great time, in his recent post.

Reuters/Kevin Lamarque US President Donald Trump speaks in front of his Trump Tower residence.

"We had a wonderful visit to Vietnam, thank you President Tran Dai Quang! Heading to the #ASEANSummit 50th Anniv Gala in the Philippines now," he posted, right after confirming his arrival in the country after "a great day of meetings and events in Hanoi, Vietnam," as Trump tweeted just an hour before.

He even took the time to tweet a quick "Thank you!" to the U.S. Embassy in the Philippines, as they welcomed the president for the 31st ASEAN Summit and Related Summits.

Things were not so smooth for Donald Trump online at the start of the weekend, as he was yet again on the receiving end of a wave of backlash, after telling "haters and fools" that a good relationship with Russia is not a bad thing.

"I want to solve North Korea, Syria, Ukraine, terrorism, and Russia can greatly help!" Trump posted on Saturday, Nov. 11. He went on to capitalize on the wave of attention by singling out "crooked" Hillary Clinton and Obama.

The Korean Central News Agency brought up Kim Jong-Un's earlier statement ridiculing Trump as a "dotard," and the current U.S. President was quick to hit back with a sarcastic remark that had the world wondering how he can be so reckless with social media.

"Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me 'old,' when I would NEVER call him 'short and fat?' Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend - and maybe someday that will happen!" he posted earlier while in Vietnam.