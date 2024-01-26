Home Sports Donovan McNabb slams NBC for removing Jesus mention from CJ Stroud interview: 'Disrespectful'

Six-time NFL Pro Bowl quarterback Donovan McNabb has criticized NBC for editing out Houston Texans' quarterback C.J. Stroud's mentions of Jesus Christ in an interview following his team's playoff win earlier this month.

Stroud, who became the youngest quarterback to win a playoff game in the NFL on Jan. 13, gave "all glory to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ" when beginning a post-game interview on NBC.

When sharing a clip of the interview on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, NBC cut out the 22-year-old's mention of Jesus.

Many social media users picked up on the difference between the interview shared on X and the interview that aired live on television.

CJ Stroud is an amazing quarterback and a devout Christian.



But NBC is so afraid of him mentioning the name of Jesus Christ on air that they edited his post-game interview.



Whoever is responsible for this should be fired. pic.twitter.com/S3qrlzlce2 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 18, 2024

McNabb, a Christian who played with the Philadelphia Eagles for many years, expressed his distaste at the network's actions.

"It's very lame. Players always express that as well, and to have that cut out is truly, it's disrespectful," McNabb said on his OutKick podcast "The Five Spot."

"There are a lot of people out there who are Christians and believe in Jesus, and those who don't believe in Jesus, still, they don't feel like that's disrespectful to them," he continued.

"To cut it out and be a media outlet that's focusing on the game interviewing these players, the fans want to feel as one with the player. And when they hear a player talk, they break down everything that young man says and young woman. … I just think, for NBC, they stuck their foot in a hole at this particular point. They got to get themselves out."

McNabb mentioned that players should have the right to share what they choose to share in a free manner because it's about how they can best resonate with football followers.

"You're a media outlet that's supposed to express and show and display what these young men are all about. This is their opportunity — and their platform to be able to step on stage and tell people and show people what type of individual they are, and C.J. Stroud is doing that," McNabb added.

"That's why you hear a lot of athletes say, 'I can use my platform to reach out to millions of people.'

"For NBC to do this … they really have to go back … and evaluate themselves. They have to get this thing corrected because that's definitely not the direction it needs to be going in at this point."

As a devout Christian constantly in the public eye, Stroud has not shied away from being open about his faith.

The athlete shared in a post-game press conference following the Jan. 13 victory against the Cleveland Browns that although his passion lies on the field, his heart stays on God — whom he has always put at the "forefront" of his football career and journey.

"It's been a blessing. It's been a heck of a year. I thank God I can just go another week with my teammates. This is like a dream come true as a reminder of how close we are as a team," Stroud said.

"We are really, really close. Offense, defense, special teams; we all blend well together. Just to have another week to go out with my brothers; it's a blessing. I'm super excited for this team and the city of Houston, and I'm just blessed to be in the position I'm in," he continued."

"It's really cool. I put a lot of hard work in, and my teammates do. It's cool to see the fruits of your labor come to be true. I'm super blessed."

The Texans were eliminated from the NFL playoffs by the Baltimore Ravens last Saturday.