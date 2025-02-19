Home News Drag performer threatens to 'kill' Trump supporter, 'fist fight' Texas gov.

A man dressed as a woman appeared to threaten violence against supporters of President Donald Trump at a drag event linked to a Dallas church.

The incident took place following a “drag king” service at Cathedral of Hope, a United Church of Christ (UCC) congregation, in which a performer suggested the far-left church’s congregants should “sacrifice” Trump voters.

“If any of y’all voted for Trump, please don’t tell us,” the man said, eliciting a smattering of applause from the audience. “No, don’t tell us ... or do y’all sacrifice? Could we start?”

When someone in the crowd identified another person, the performer asked, “He voted for Trump?” After the audience member denied it, the drag performer said, “OK, ‘cause I will kill him,” garnering laughter from the audience.

The performer then shared a story about how he was part of a group of “other drag queens” who went to Austin to “fist fight” Gov. Greg Abbott, who is a Christian and a paraplegic following an accident in 1984 in which he lost use of his legs.

“He just wouldn’t stand up and fight me,” the drag performer said, adding, "I think that's the easiest thing we can do with the money that we raise is take away those wheelchair ramps, not let him have access to the [Texas House] floor."

CP reached out to Cathedral for Hope for comment. This article will be updated if a response is received.

In response to the video, Brady Gray, president of Texas Family Project, which first shared the video on social media, said his organization is working to “expose evil happening in Texas.

Dallas “church” sponsored drag show following a “drag king’s” sermon.



They threatened Trump supporters and even @GregAbbott_TX. What is going on in Texas? pic.twitter.com/zVPCdOBUvh — Texas Family Project (@FamilyProjectTX) February 16, 2025

“Yesterday our team spent their day away from their families and church to expose evil happening in Texas,” said Gray. “It isn’t fun, but if we’re going to see an end to this darkness, someone’s got to shine a light on it.”

The Cathedral of Hope, one of the largest UCC congregations in the world with a reported 4,000 members, and is known for its progressive, LGBT activism.

In September 2023, Cathedral of Hope held a similar drag-themed event to protest Texas’ ban on drag performances that take place in front of minors, which was later ruled unconstitutional by a federal judge.

At that event, Cathedral of Hope invited several drag troupes, including the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a blasphemous group that spurred controversy over allegations of being anti-Catholic.

In May 2023, the group was invited, canceled and then re-invited to Dodger Stadium for the team’s pride event despite backlash from both conservative and religious groups.