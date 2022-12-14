Drag queen invited to Biden’s signing of Respect For Marriage Act locks Twitter profile after tweets surface

A New York City drag performer who was invited to the White House signing of the controversial Respect For Marriage Act has protected his tweets following what he called “dangerous and disparaging attacks” from Christians and conservatives.

Marti Gould Allen-Cummings was on hand Tuesday as President Joe Biden signed the legislation, which cements federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages. Cummings — who showed up to the event sans wig and makeup — was one of two drag performers invited to the signing, along with Brita Filter.

Following the invitation, Cummings tweeted: “To be a nonbinary drag artist invited to the White House is something I never imagined would happen. Thank you President & Dr. Biden for inviting me to this historic bill signing. Grateful doesn’t begin to express the emotions I feel.”

A review of Cummings’ Twitter profile by Fox News Digital revealed a number of controversial tweets, including a tweet that read, “The kids are out to sing and suck d!”

Video footage also emerged of Cummings performing the children’s song "Baby Shark" in front of a small child while dressed in women’s clothing back in 2019.

He also appeared in a longer video with small children — some of whom also appeared to be in drag — singing the popular kids’ song.

The Fox review also found several tweets in which Cummings voiced support for defunding the police and one tweet from 2020 that read simply “F— the police.”

Another tweet from June 2020 read: “[Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York] are scared whiny and weak. The people will win #DefundPolice.”

In response to reports from Tucker Carlson and others, Cummings protected his tweets. As of Wednesday, the account was still protected.

The former New York City Council candidate also released a statement Wednesday saying the tweet referencing kids was taken out of context: “Various activists and groups including Fox News took an old tweet that was in reply to a night out with friends at a piano bar where i used the queer colloquialism "kids" in reference to my group of adult friends.”

After claiming the tweet was "taken completely out of context,” Cummings said it was used to promote "baseless and inaccurate talking points" including the "false claims that we are 'groomers' and threats to children."

Cummings said in a 2019 interview that “anyone who thinks drag isn’t for children is wrong,” adding, “Drag is expression, and children are such judgment-free beings; they don’t really care what you’re wearing, just what you’re performing.”

Biden signed the so-called Respect for Marriage Act into law on Tuesday, codifying the legalization of same-sex marriage that occurred in the 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision Obergefell v. Hodges.

The act passed both houses of Congress with bipartisan support and officially repeals the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act signed into law by President Bill Clinton, which banned the federal recognition of same-sex marriage and defined marriage as a union between one man and one woman.

The drive to pass the legislation came partly in response to the Supreme Court overturning its 1973 Roe v. Wade abortion decision in June, with many believing that the Obergefell decision could eventually be overturned.