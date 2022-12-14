5 reactions to Biden signing gay marriage bill: ‘Landmark moment’ or ‘dark day’?

President Joe Biden signed the so-called Respect for Marriage Act into law on Tuesday, codifying the legalization of same-sex marriage that occurred in the 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision Obergefell v. Hodges.

The act passed both houses of Congress with bipartisan support and officially repeals the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act signed into law by President Bill Clinton, which banned the federal recognition of same-sex marriage nationwide.

The drive to pass the legislation came partly in response to the Supreme Court overturning its 1973 Roe v. Wade abortion decision in June, with many believing that the Obergefell decision could eventually be overturned.

The following pages highlight five reactions to Biden's signing of the Respect for Marriage Act, ranging from those who believe the signing was a historic victory to critics who see it as a threat to religious freedom.

