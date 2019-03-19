Duke Divinity School student-pastor shot at Costco remains hospitalized, no arrests yet

Ryan Ware, the 24-year-old Duke Divinity School graduate student-pastor who was shot in a Costco parking lot in Durham, North Carolina, just over a week ago remained hospitalized Monday.

“Ryan Ware remains hospitalized at this time. No charges have been filed in the case. Investigators do not have new information to release at this time,” Kammie Michael, public information officer with the City of Durham Police Department said in a statement to The Christian Post Monday.

Ware, who became a licensed pastor last summer, serves as pastor at Wesley Chapel United Methodist in Danville, and Rock Springs United Methodist Church.

Police say, just after 1:30 p.m. on March 9, while he was at the 1500 block of North Pointe Drive, Ware was shot in the stomach while inside his SUV at the Costco parking lot. Eyewitnesses said a grey or silver sedan was seen speeding from the scene after the shooting.

Police searched Ware’s SUV, and took a wallet and a cellphone before swabbing for DNA and gunshot residue. Officials also said Ware had been hospitalized with possibly serious and life-threatening injuries. It was unclear Monday how life-threatening the injuries remained.

A representative with the Virginia Conference of the United Methodist Church which offered prayers for Ware days after the shooting said they have not been provided with any new information about his condition.

“We have not received any updates. They are trying to guard his information is what I’ve heard. I know he was in serious condition but that’s all I know,” the representative said.

Duke Divinity School Dean Greg Jones said in a statement to The Chronicle last Wednesday that they had been surrounding Ware’s family with love and support.

“The Duke Divinity School community is deeply saddened and troubled by the shooting of one of our students,” Jones said. “We have been surrounding the victim and his family with love, support and prayers ever since, and we will continue to do so in the coming days."

When contacted for an update about the shooting on Monday, a spokesperson for the divinity school said they do not anticipate making any further statements for now.

Ware’s shooting attracted much attention with many prayers being offered up for his recovery. Anyone with information on the shooting is being urged to call Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.