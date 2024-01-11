Home U.S. Elon Musk's views on Christianity, faith-based college's gov't battle and more: The Inside Story

On today's “Inside Story” podcast, we hit a series of important news stories, recapping essential details on faith, education — and more.

Christian Post reporter Jon Brown tackles Elon Musk's views on Christianity, Grand Canyon University's latest legal conundrum, and a recent development in the U.K. Methodist Church that’s making headlines. Listen to the latest episode:

And read more about each story:

Elon Musk agrees Western civilization 'absolutely screwed' without Christianity

FTC slaps Grand Canyon University with lawsuit for alleged deceptive ads, illegal telemarketing

UK-based Methodist Church issues guidance discouraging use of terms 'husband' and 'wife'

