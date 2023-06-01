Do Americans still believe in God? Shocking research on prayer, faith opens eyes about US faithful

What do Americans believe about God — and do they still fervently pray? Plus, how have these trends changed in recent years?

Christian Post reporter Leonardo Blair sits down with Billy Hallowell to discuss some of the shocking statistics in a recently released survey. Blair recently wrote the following:

While less than half of adults in the U.S. believe in God without a doubt or attend religious services frequently, the majority, almost 80%, say they still pray, a new study from NORC at the University of Chicago shows.

The study is based on the 2022 cross-sectional data for the General Social Survey, a biennial, nationally representative survey that NORC has conducted since 1972 to track “societal change and study the growing complexity of American society,” a release from the University of Chicago said.

Listen to the compelling conversation on “The Inside Story” podcast about what the survey results reveal:

