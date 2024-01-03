Home World Elon Musk agrees Western civilization 'absolutely screwed' without Christianity

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk suggested last week that he agrees with the assertion that Western civilization is doomed without Christianity.

Nzube Olisaebuka Udezue, a British rapper also known as Zuby, posted on X last Friday that he thinks "the West is absolutely screwed if it loses Christianity."

"Explaining this in full would require an entire book," continued Udezue, who boasts 1.1 million X followers and has professed to be a Christian. "But I've thought about it a lot over the years and reached this conclusion."

Udezue, who was born in London to Nigerian parents, said removing Christianity from Western culture is like "removing the foundations of a building but pridefully expecting it to remain standing forever ... All while enemies both inside and outside are trying to knock the building over."

He went on to liken the West's historically dominant religion to its "immune system," and said the presence of a Christian majority in the West has served as "a form of herd immunity" that has benefited both Christians and non-Christians alike.

"You can't just have a cultural and moral vacuum," he added. "It goes against the laws of human nature."

Udezue's initial tweet, which drew 1.7 million views and 28,000 likes, also prompted a response from Musk, who wrote: "I think you’re probably right."

"Amen!" replied Udezue, who interviewed Musk on his "Real Talk with Zuby Podcast" last June.

Musk has touched on his views of Christianity and religion before, though has stopped short of professing orthodox faith in Jesus Christ. In a 2013 interview, he told "The Office" star Rainn Wilson that while he has devoted his life to the "advancement of humanity," he said he doesn’t "really worship anything," and that he neglected to pray even when he almost died of malaria.

During an interview with the popular Christian satire site The Babylon Bee in December 2021, Musk was asked if he would accept Jesus Christ as his "personal Lord and Savior."

Musk, who was baptized and received Communion while growing up in South Africa, replied that he admires "the principles that Jesus advocated," such as "treating people as you wish to be treated."

“Things like turn the other cheek are very important, as opposed to an eye for an eye. An eye for an eye leaves everyone blind,” Musk said, echoing Mahatma Gandhi." As Einstein would say, 'I believe in the God of Spinoza,'" he also said, suggesting he adheres to deist beliefs.

“But hey, if Jesus is saving people, I mean, I won’t stand in His way. Sure, I’ll be saved. Why not?” Musk added.

In response to a tweet from an apparent Muslim user on X urging him to confess a Creator in May 2022, Musk wrote: "Thank you for the blessing, but I’m ok with going to hell, if that is indeed my destination, since the vast majority of all humans ever born will be there."