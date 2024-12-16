Home News Episcopal bishop’s suspension over abuse allegations extended at least 3 years

An Episcopal Church bishop accused of abuse and other misconduct has been suspended for at least three more years and ordered to undergo mental health counseling.

Bishop Prince Singh of the Episcopal Dioceses of Eastern and Western Michigan was facing disciplinary proceedings regarding allegations that he was abusive to his wife and two sons, as well as allegations of workplace misconduct while he served in the Episcopal Diocese of Rochester.

Episcopal Church Presiding Bishop Sean Rowe issued a statement last Friday on the matter, announcing that he had reached “an accord” with Singh over the allegations leveled against him.

According to Rowe, as part of the agreement to resolve the disciplinary proceedings, Singh will be “suspended from ministry for at least three more years,” with the suspension concluding “only when I am satisfied he is fit for ministry.”

Additionally, Singh will undergo a “psychiatric and psychological assessment” and take part in “psychological work, education, and training” on the issues of anger management, domestic abuse, and “proper exercise of authority.” Singh will be expected to reconcile with those he is accused of wronging and address any “reputational harm suffered by people in the Diocese of Rochester.”

“During the period of suspension, I will require Bishop Singh to participate in reconciliation work addressing his relationships with his ex-wife and sons when and if they are interested in doing so and consent to the process,” Rowe wrote.

“I have met with the complainants in the Diocese of Rochester and with Roja Suganthy-Singh, Nivedhan Singh, and Eklan Singh. I pray that by committing time, energy, and other resources toward the possibility of healing and reconciliation, we can demonstrate to them and to the entire church our belief in a God of hope and healing.”

A counsel representing Singh released a statement in response to the announcement, which noted that while the suspended bishop “disputes the allegations brought against him,” he was going to adhere to the accord.

“Singh voluntarily entered into negotiations with the Presiding Bishop to alleviate further distress, begin the healing process, spare all parties, other affected persons and the Church from the emotional and spiritual trauma of a full hearing on the merits, and bring much-needed closure to these matters,” stated the counsel.

“Bishop Singh is grateful for the Presiding Bishop’s devoted efforts to resolve these disputes consistent with the stated aims of Title IV and for his ongoing supervision and guidance.”

Singh’s ex-wife and sons have expressed disappointment with the proceedings, with one of his sons telling Episcopal News Service that he felt the accord was a “tragic conclusion to what has been a deeply painful and retraumatizing process for our family and other complainants.”

“We grieve for the opportunity lost here — not just for our family, but for the Episcopal Church as a whole,” he stated. “This accord falls short of addressing the systemic failures that allowed Singh’s abuse to persist unchecked for decades. It is a Band-Aid on a wound that will only fester without meaningful reform.”

Singh served as bishop of the Rochester diocese from 2008 to 2022 and was subsequently elected bishop provisional of the Eastern and Western Michigan dioceses in October 2021, taking office in February 2022.

In April 2022, Singh and his wife divorced, with her and their sons later contacting then-Presiding Bishop Michael Curry about the alleged abuse they endured from Singh.

Singh’s family went public with the abuse allegations in June 2023, with an official Title IV investigation being undertaken. As part of the process, Singh was restricted from engaging in ministry as of September 2023.

The Standing Committee of Eastern Michigan and the Standing Committee of Western Michigan said in a joint statement released at the time that the resignation was "a mutual decision."

Last December, Singh’s family filed a complaint against Curry and church officer Bishop Todd Ousley, accusing them of failing to properly follow the denomination's Title IV disciplinary canons.