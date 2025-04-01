Home News Episcopal diocese to hold 3rd bishop vote after 2 ‘unfair’ elections

An Episcopal Church diocese that twice failed to elect a new bishop due to various controversies is slated to hold a third election to determine their new leader.

The Standing Committee for the Episcopal Diocese of Florida announced Monday that a special meeting of the diocesan convention was scheduled for June 14 at the Camp Weed & Cerveny Conference Center “to Adopt Rules and Procedures for the Election of a Bishop Diocesan.”

“The election will likely occur in the late summer or early fall of 2026, with consecration projected to take place in early 2027,” wrote the Rev. Sarah Minton, standing committee president, in the announcement.

“As we enter this pivotal time for our diocese, may we be united in spirit and steadfast in prayer. We humbly ask that you join us in lifting up this initiative to the Lord, believing that He will lead us with wisdom and bless our work for His glory.”

The standing committee also said they will post a draft of the proposed procedures and rules for the meeting online by May 15, which can be edited and reposted through June 7.

In May 2022, the Rev. Charlie Holt was elected bishop of the Florida diocese. It was expected that he'd replace Bishop Samuel J. Howard who was retiring. However, several clergy and lay leaders claimed that Holt's election had been tainted. Additionally, there were concerns over Holt’s theologically conservative views on LGBT issues.

In response, The Episcopal Church's Court of Review filed a report in August 2022 that concluded there had been "irregularities" that created "seeds of uncertainty that call into question the integrity of the process."

The diocese held a second bishop election in November 2022, with Holt defeating two other candidates. He received the votes of 56 clergy and 79 laity; the minimum needed was 56 clergy and 67 laity.

However, a group of 29 clergy and lay delegates disputed the results of the second election, arguing that it was "fundamentally unfair" and excluded certain delegates. The 29 delegates passed the 25-delegate minimum required to file a formal objection.

In July 2023, the standing committee announced that Holt had failed to receive the necessary support from The Episcopal Church officials to be installed as bishop.

"We know this news will evoke many responses, especially among the delegates who voted for Charlie Holt, those who have worked hard to obtain consent to the election and those who objected to it," stated the committee.

"Upon Bishop Howard's retirement, the Standing Committee will be the ecclesiastical authority of the diocese, as prescribed in Article IV of the Constitution of The Episcopal Church."

In a statement to Episcopal News Service last September, the standing committee said they still were without a diocesan bishop nearly a year after Howard's retirement.

The committee also told ENS that it was "continuing to lead a very productive process of healing and strengthening of our diocesan body" and that while some delegates supported calling for a new bishop, "the larger body of delegates sees the opportunity for further healing and strengthening."