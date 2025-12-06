Home News Turning Point CEO Erika Kirk set for televised town hall with CBS' Bari Weiss One-hour conversation to focus on 'faith, grief, perseverance and the memory of her husband'

Erika Kirk, the widow of slain Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, will take part in a televised town hall with Bari Weiss, editor-in-chief of CBS News, the network announced Thursday.

Set to focus on Kirk’s “life, loss, the state of political discourse and more,” the one-hour event will be filmed before a studio audience in New York City and “feature Kirk fielding questions from young Evangelicals, prominent religious leaders, and figures across the political spectrum.”

Prospective attendees who used a now-static sign-up formreportedly were asked about their faith and other questions, including whether they identify as Evangelicals, if they consider themselves to be a conservative, or if they were “grieving the loss of a loved one.”

"Like so many people around the world, I will never forget the moment that Erika Kirk forgave her husband's killer," said Weiss, who founded The Free Press before she took on her role at CBS News in October. "I am eager to speak to her, and thrilled to be doing so in front of a group of Americans who I know will elevate the conversation."

It’s unclear whether Weiss, who is married to a woman — The Free Press co-founder Nellie Bowles — will engage Kirk, whose late husband publicly opposed same-sex marriage and gender ideology, on her religious views on marriage.

The Christian Post reached out to TPUSA for comment on Friday. This article will be updated if a response is received.

Following her husband’s death, Kirk said the late TPUSA founder wanted to see Americans flourish in their lives by getting married, having children, and most importantly, having a relationship with God.

“Charlie always believed in God's design for marriage and the family,” she said in a national address delivered in September, just days after the shooting. “It was the greatest joy of his life. And over and over, he would tell all these young people to come and find their future spouse, become wives and husbands and parents. And the reason why is because he wanted you all to experience what he had and still has. He wanted everyone to bring Heaven into this Earth through love and joy that comes from raising a family. It's beautiful.”

“CBS News Presents: A Town Hall with Erika Kirk” is scheduled to air Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ and CBS News 24/7.