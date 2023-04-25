ERLC president, Baptist leaders back gun control proposal after Nashville school shooting

The head of the Southern Baptist Convention's Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission and 12 other Baptist leaders and pastors in Tennessee have urged state lawmakers to take action to help prevent further gun violence after last month's shooting at a Nashville Christian school.

In a letter earlier this month, as the legislative session wound down, ERLC President Brent Leatherwood, the father of three children who survived the Covenant School shooting, called the mass shooting the "worst school shooting" in the state's history. Three students and three staff members were killed by a trans-identified shooter on March 27.

The letter, addressed to Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, House Speaker Cameron Sexton and members of the Tennessee legislature, urged lawmakers to back Gov. Bill Lee's proposal to enact an "Order of Protection" law that would prevent unstable individuals who may hurt themselves or others from acquiring firearms. Lee says that should be done in a way that would require due process and a high burden of proof.

The Christian Post received a copy of Leatherwood's letter by an ERLC press secretary.

"What he outlined is a thoughtful approach to ensure we respect the constitutional rights of citizens while also helping to protect potential victims from dangerous individuals," Leatherwood, who began serving as the ERLC president in September 2021, wrote.

"Allowing law enforcement to work with families in order to initiate action that involves full due process in the judicial system will ensure individuals who could cause great harm are temporarily kept from accessing weapons, protecting them and others from potential tragedy," he continued.

Another letter signed by 13 Baptist leaders in Tennessee, led by Leatherwood and Tennesse Baptist Mission Board President Randy Davis, also called on the General Assembly to back Lee's proposal.

"As Tennesseans, we urge the Legislature to pursue policies that help protect the vulnerable from harm in our great state," the joint letter reads. "As Southern Baptists, we want to see the government take steps to help end this 'epidemic of gun violence.' Governor Lee’s proposal does that."

As the legislative session came to an end last week, Leatherwood argued that the session should be extended as necessary because the protection of life is one of the government's purposes.

GOP House Caucus Chairman Jeremy Faison recommended Lee should call a special session to take up the proposal, according to Associated Press. Under the proposal, law enforcement would need to determine that a person is a threat. From there, a hearing would be held and a judge would rule on whether that person should have their weapons temporarily taken away for up to 180 days.

"Now is the time to act. Safeguarding the lives of Tennesseans is worth the small effort required to extend the legislative work period and reopen committees if necessary," Leatherwood wrote.

Citing Romans 13:3, the former executive director of the Tennessee Republican Party said elected officials have been entrusted by God with ensuring an orderly society by "protecting the lives and liberties of its citizens," urging political leaders to use their authority to act as a "terror" to the "bad conduct" of wrongdoers.

"As one who used to walk the halls of our historic Capitol as a staff member, I believe the Legislature, in particular, plays an integral role in fulfilling the mission set forth for the state by our Creator," Leatherwood wrote, having previously served as the director of communications and policy strategy in the Tennessee General Assembly.

He believes that state officials his letter addresses have the authority to act in a way that "oppose[s] evil and protect[s] innocent lives," stressing the importance of safeguarding schools and the children who attend.

"Moreover, you have an opportunity now to respond in a way that is loving, protective of our liberties, and consistent with God's design for the state," Leatherwood stated.

Southern Baptists compromise "over one-fifth of the population of Tennessee," according to Leatherwood.

On April 3, the father of three recalled in a tweet how he received the most "terrifying call" on March 27. He noted that while his family is safe now, the "trauma" and memories of those who died "will be with us for the rest of our lives."

"There are so many stories yet to be told from that horrible day. But they're not mine to share right now," he wrote. "But I will amplify them when they surface."

In 2018, the Southern Baptist Convention approved a resolution calling on federal, state and local authorities to implement preventative measures to reduce gun violence while respecting the Second Amendment. The resolution followed a shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, that claimed the lives of 26 people.

Last year, the SBC approved another resolution referencing gun violence, once again calling for political leaders "to minimize the threat of gun violence throughout our society."

The shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville was carried out by a 28-year-old female who identified as a male. The shooter was armed with two rifles and a handgun during the incident.

The victims who died in the shooting were school head Katherine Koonce, 60; substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, 61; chef Mike Hill, 61; Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9; William Kenney, 9; and Hallie Scruggs, 9, the daughter of Pastor Chad Scruggs of Covenant Presbyterian Church.