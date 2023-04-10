‘Evil act of targeted violence’: At least 4 killed, 9 injured in mass shooting at Kentucky bank

At least four people were killed and nine others injured on Monday after a man entered and opened fire inside a Louisville, Kentucky, bank where he worked, authorities say.

At a press conference Monday afternoon, Mayor Craig Greenberg described the mass shooting as an "evil act of targeted violence" and assured that "our city is here for everyone impacted" by the tragedy.

"First, I ask that everyone around the city, around the country, around the world pray with us for those who are currently are U of L hospital, injured, fighting for their lives as the result of another act of gun violence," Greenberg said. "I want to thank all the first responders, all of the brave and heroic men and women of LMPD, who, thanks to their efforts, quickly responded to the emergency call. ... Without a doubt, their actions saved lives."

Around 8:40 a.m., local police were alerted to an active shooter at the Old National Bank on the 300 block of E. Main Street in downtown Louisville, arriving a few minutes later and shooting the suspect dead.

Authorities identified the victims as Joshua Barrick, 40; Thomas Elliot, 63; Juliana Farmer, 45; and James Tutt, 64.

The shooter was identified as Connor Sturgeon, a 25-year-old bank employee who held two degrees from the University of Alabama and reportedly told a friend that he was feeling suicidal. According to LMPD Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, Sturgeon's weapon was a rifle.

Authorities set up a reunification center for people who may have family involved in the mass shooting at the Kentucky International Convention Center in downtown Louisville.

At a press conference held that morning, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear spoke about how the mass shooting affected him personally, as he knew a couple of the victims.

"I have a very close friend that didn't make it today," said Beshear. "And I have another close friend who didn't either, and one who is at the hospital that I hope is going to make it through."

"So, when we talk about praying, I hope people will," Beshear added, noting that his campaign for state attorney general was based out of the building where the shooting happened.

Beshear commended first responders for their actions to stop the shooter, noting that police "made it to this scene in a matter of minutes after receiving the call."

"And there is no doubt in my mind that their efforts saved lives, and they put their own on the line," the governor said. "We have at least one officer in surgery right now that is there because he took those actions to try and protect the people of Louisville."

Elliott, the bank's senior vice president and a longtime Democratic Party fundraiser, is a close friend of Beshear and his brother Steve, a former Kentucky governor, according to The Lexington Herald-Leader. Elliott formerly served as chairman of the Kentucky Retirement Systems Board of Trustees as an appointee of Gov. Steve Beshear.

"Tommy Elliott helped me build my law career," Andy Beshear said during the press conference. "Helped me become governor. Gave me advice on being a good dad. He was one of the people I talked to most in the world, and very rarely were we talking about my job. He was an incredible friend."

The Louisville mass shooting comes two weeks after Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old trans-identified biological female, entered The Covenant School of Nashville, Tennessee, and opened fire, killing six people, including three children, before being shot dead by police.