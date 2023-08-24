Evan Craft shares passion for serving homeless, urges the Church to rise up and shine through music

Singer-songwriter Evan Craft is no stranger to crafting anthems that touch the heart and soul — and much of his approach to music is shaped by his upbringing as a pastor’s kid who regularly ministered to the homeless.

“A lot of people that are experiencing homelessness have gone through massive trauma,” the 32-year-old singer told The Christian Post. “There are a lot of veterans, a lot of immigrants, a lot of people who have gotten cancer or different illnesses, and you realize how lucky you are and how a lot of people are at the edge of losing a lot.”

In 2009, Craft’s father, Ken Craft, launched Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission in San Fernando Valley, California. Since then, it’s expanded rapidly, offering thrift stores, a men's alcohol and drug recovery program, family shelters, youth shelters, a recuperative facility, an industrial kitchen that provides 5 million meals a year and more. It’s currently the largest homeless shelter in Los Angeles.

“My dad taught me for a long time to love my neighbor as myself,” Craft said. “And what that means is we've done events to raise money to build new shelters and help people who are struggling.”

“It gives you a different perspective … you see that some people just need a chance, just need a shot. My dad always said to give people a hand up, not a handout. To help people learn skills and abilities and believe that they can change is very powerful, and that’s the Gospel. It's all about redemption. That helps me a lot with music. Sometimes, in the hardest moments of your life, music is the thing that gets you through it. When I was younger, my band would go down, and we'd play at Thanksgiving and Christmas events. And it was just really cool to see how our music brought joy to people in some of the hardest times of their life.”

Craft revealed that his recently-released song with Danny Gokey, "Lean On Me," is meant to feel like a comforting embrace and reflection of the church's heart, while his other new single, "Good Neighbor,” was inspired by his experience with the homeless community.

“The song talks about putting political differences aside; putting skin color, the way we talk, where we're from, all of that aside to say, ‘Hey, you know, we're all in this together,’” he said.

The artist, who releases his music in Spanish and English, revealed that much of his formative years were spent interacting with Central American guests at the shelters, instilling in him a love for the Spanish language and culture and setting the foundation for the initial part of his music career.

“I would go down and talk with a lot of the guests who were from Central America, and that kind of sparked the love I have for the Spanish language,” he said.



Craft has taken tangible steps to make a difference. Through concerts and community events, he and his team have been actively raising funds for the rescue mission. To date, he’s raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the homeless mission.

He and his team have a goal of raising $1 million by next spring. Though that number still awaits fruition, they've already raised half of it, with hopes to reach the target by early 2024.

The artist revealed he felt compelled to use his platform to raise funds for those in need after realizing that the vast majority of donations and support to rescue missions come not from the church, but from the government, synagogues, Sikh temples and mosques.

“I said, ‘Hey, where's the church in this equation?’ Jesus said, ‘When I was hungry, you fed me, when I was cold, you gave me something to wear.’ If we're not going to be the hands and feet of Jesus, then I don't understand what we are doing. It’s not just about a Sunday service, it's about helping and impacting the community.”

From events held in Spanish with renowned artists like Marcos Witt and Mark Orientals to English concerts with Matt Redman and Israel Houghton, Craft's initiatives have continuously garnered more funds for the rescue mission.

“A lot of churches have outlets that are missions focused, and this is our mission, to get people off the streets, to help them build their lives again. But a lot of people are focused on overseas projects. They're focused on different things; they have their own programs at the churches. I don't think that there is a lack of economic resources in the United States, and especially not in the church. We want to help them realize, ‘Hey, this is something you can give to in your backyard.’”

Craft's forthcoming album, previously titled Good Neighbor but now renamed Chances, also delves into the theme of redemption. It draws from Craft's personal experiences, witnessing redemption in his own family, and encapsulates the message of providing a second chance to those who seek it.

The songwriter said his songs also highlight the true treasures in life: family, church, community, and a relationship with God. These themes, he said, not only mirror his personal growth and spiritual maturity but also echo the deeper yearnings of every heart.

“I'm excited about this album,” he said. “It includes more mature themes than what I've done before. I've needed the songs just for myself, and I think it's just trying to improve on my writing and my music and giving something new to people.”