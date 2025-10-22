Home News Singer Evan Craft: You don't have to be perfect for God to use you

Singer Evan Craft, one of the most influential voices in contemporary Christian music, has taken on a new facet in his ministry as an author.

In his debut book, The Extra Mile, Craft steps away from the microphone to offer a heartfelt and vulnerable testimony about his walk with God.

During an interview with the Spanish edition of The Christian Post, the artist delved into the central themes of the book: overcoming anxiety, the meaning of sacrificial service and the discovery of divine purpose in the simplest acts of obedience.

The inspiration for this project, curiously, came from another book. Craft said that it was the biography of missionary Reinhard Bonnke that ignited in him a passion and prompted him to travel to Latin America when he was 21 years old. "I said, 'God, I don't want anything less than that in my life,'" he shared.

Vulnerability as a starting point

One of the most powerful aspects of The Extra Mile is the honesty with which Craft approaches his own battles with anxiety and doubt. Far from presenting perfect faith, he shares his struggles to show that God is a safe place to unload our concerns.

"I believe that God is big enough to receive our doubts, our anxiety, and we don't have to be afraid to lay that at His feet," Craft said.

For him, it is critical to understand that Jesus invites us to hand over our heavy burdens to Him.

Craft also recounted a critical moment in his career when his entire band quit, leaving him at a point where he didn't want to do anything. In that tunnel of uncertainty, he learned a key lesson from his father: "It is easier to act and then feel, than to feel and then act." It was his decision to continue serving God, despite not feeling it, that finally pulled him through.

Redefining the concept of 'The Extra Mile'

The title of the book is based on the biblical principle of going above and beyond, but Craft gives it a radically neighbor-centered approach. It is not, according to him, a matter of seeking ministerial success or winning awards, but of a "radical love" that manifests itself in selfless service.

The clearest example was the tour he made by bicycle through South America. In an act that complicated all the logistics, he decided to invite two Venezuelan paracyclists, who were missing a leg, to join the course. The goal was to raise funds for their prosthetics.

"Everything was more difficult, everything was more complex, but if you want to do something important, meaningful in life, it's going to be difficult," he explained.

"We see a sacrificial love in Jesus. God doesn't need us, but He decided to love us and gave His own Son. And that's the kind of love that leads us to go the extra mile instead of always thinking about ourselves."

Purpose is found in action

For those who feel stuck or unsure of their calling, Craft offers a practical and straightforward piece of advice: get involved in your local church and start serving. He mentions how in his congregation in Nashville, there is a strong ministry in prisons, an opportunity to serve in a tangible way.

However, he insists that you don't need heroic acts to go "the extra mile." Purpose can be found in everyday actions that demonstrate God's love.

"I have neighbors to whom I brought coffee from Colombia," he shared. "It is to love your neighbor as yourself. I could cut the grass for my neighbor. I could offer to do something super simple."

The key, he explains, is that these acts of generosity eventually lead people to ask, "Why are you doing it?" And the answer opens the door to speak of God's love that motivates him.

At the end of the day, the message that Craft wants to leave with each reader is one of hope and grace. "First, that I am an imperfect man. God doesn't need you to be perfect to accompany you on an adventure, to use you," he concluded.

His hope is that readers will understand that if they are obedient and intend to serve God, He will direct their steps and give growth.

The book The Extra Mile is now available on platforms such as Amazon and Busca Libre, as well as in Christian bookstores.