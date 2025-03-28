Home News Evangelical Fellowship of Canada issues guidance for Christian voters ahead of election

With a snap federal election scheduled for April 28, the Evangelical Fellowship of Canada (EFC) has released a resource to guide Christian voters on prayer, political engagement, and the legal responsibilities of churches during the campaign period.

The election was announced on March 23 by the Office of the Speaker of the Canadian House of Commons.

“Today, Her Excellency the Governor General, at the recommendation of the Prime Minister, issued a proclamation to dissolve the 44th Parliament. The general election will be held on Monday, April 28, 2025,” read the announcement in the parliamentary speaker’s press release.

Prime Minister Mark Carney assumed leadership following the resignation of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Jan. 6. Reports indicate the snap election was called to rally public support in response to trade tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Carney will lead the Liberal Party into the election against Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre. Other parties vying for support include the New Democratic Party, led by Jagmeet Singh, and the Bloc Québécois, a nationalist party in French-speaking Quebec led by Yves-François Blanchet.

In response, the EFC has published a brochure titled Faith, Voting and Political Engagement, which provides guidance to Canadian Christians in the lead-up to the election and emphasizes the importance of prayer.

“When Christians vote, we actively seek the good of those around us and our country (Jer. 29:5-6),” reminds the EFC brochure. “Voting is one way Christians can contribute to society and the public good. Our participation in discussions about public policy and politics, like our engagement in all of life and community, is part of our witness.”

“Scripture calls us to pray for our leaders. Let’s invite God to work in the hearts and minds of all Canadians and pray for the future of our country,” the brochure adds.

The EFC encourages prayer for candidates, voters, elected officials, and the nation as a whole, referencing Romans 15:13: “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that by the power of the Holy Spirit you may abound in hope.”

“We pray for wisdom and grace for candidates. May they seek the good of the country,” states the brochure. “We pray for a greater understanding of our role as citizens and greater love for our neighbors. We ask God to bless and protect those who are elected and their families. We ask God to grant us peace, justice and good governance.”

The brochure also outlines how Evangelicals can engage respectfully with candidates by asking questions on a range of important societal and political issues, including:

What steps will you take to support freedom of conscience and religion in Canada?

How will you protect children from harmful access to online pornography?

What legal protections for pregnant women and their unborn children do you support?

Will you stop the expansion of medical assistance in dying to people with mental illness alone, and prevent its expansion to children/youth under 18?

Do you support the current prostitution laws that target the demand for paid sex?

What measures do you propose to care for the environment, in Canada and globally?

Church leaders are also reminded of their legal obligations under Canadian electoral law.

Churches registered as charities must follow Canada Revenue Agency guidelines, according to the EFC. Church employees and members are permitted to engage in “partisan activity in their personal time, using their own resources.”

However, the church as an institution must remain nonpartisan and avoid endorsing any political party or candidate, even if a candidate is a member of the congregation. This includes not distributing political literature or signs on church property, or inviting only select candidates to speak during the election period.

“Churches can invite the congregation to pray for all the candidates, become informed and vote,” the brochure states, adding that churches may “hold an all-candidates meeting or invite all the candidates to speak at the same event.”

They may also provide “information on issues that flow from biblical teaching, as long as it isn’t linked with one candidate or political party.”

Lastly, churches must not “highlight how one candidate or party voted” or “link church views on issues of concern with a particular candidate or party.”

This article was originally published at Christian Daily International