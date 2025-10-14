Home News ‘Day of unspeakable joy’: Evangelical leaders react to release of Israeli hostages by Hamas

After two years of war, Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire in which the remaining living hostages the terror group abducted during its Oct. 7, 2023, surprise invasion of southern Israel were released on Monday.

Many celebrated what is believed to be the start of a more lasting peace in the region, with President Donald Trump addressing the Israeli Knesset in response to the agreement between Israel and Hamas, which has controlled the Gaza Strip for nearly two decades.

“Today, the skies are calm, the guns are silent, the sirens are still, and the sun rises on a holy land that is finally at peace, a land and a region that will live, God willing, in peace for all eternity,” Trump told the Knesset on Monday.

“The forces of chaos, terror, and ruin that have plagued the region for decades now stand weakened, isolated, and totally defeated. … Now it is time to translate these victories against terrorists on the battlefield into the ultimate prize of peace and prosperity for the entire Middle East.”

Here are five reactions from Evangelical Christian leaders to the last of the Israeli hostages being released.