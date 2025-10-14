Share

‘Day of unspeakable joy’: Evangelical leaders react to release of Israeli hostages by Hamas

A couple with children looks at portraits of Israeli hostages held in Gaza since the October 7 attacks by Hamas terrorists, on billboards in Jerusalem as a truce between Israel and Hamas entered its second day on November 25, 2023. Hamas is expected to release another 14 Israeli hostages in exchange for 42 Palestinian prisoners on November 25, as part of a four-day truce in their seven-week war.
After two years of war, Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire in which the remaining living hostages the terror group abducted during its Oct. 7, 2023, surprise invasion of southern Israel were released on Monday.

Many celebrated what is believed to be the start of a more lasting peace in the region, with President Donald Trump addressing the Israeli Knesset in response to the agreement between Israel and Hamas, which has controlled the Gaza Strip for nearly two decades. 

“Today, the skies are calm, the guns are silent, the sirens are still, and the sun rises on a holy land that is finally at peace, a land and a region that will live, God willing, in peace for all eternity,” Trump told the Knesset on Monday.

“The forces of chaos, terror, and ruin that have plagued the region for decades now stand weakened, isolated, and totally defeated. … Now it is time to translate these victories against terrorists on the battlefield into the ultimate prize of peace and prosperity for the entire Middle East.”

Here are five reactions from Evangelical Christian leaders to the last of the Israeli hostages being released.

