Evangelical leaders urge Trump to sustain refugee resettlement program

World Relief issued a statement on Tuesday announcing that “A Christian Statement on Refugee Resettlement” had been sent to President-elect Donald Trump.

The statement was signed by leaders of the National Association of Evangelicals, the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention, state-level conservative Christian advocacy organizations and advocates for persecuted Christians worldwide.

The statement referenced Trump’s first term, during which he set a refugee ceiling of 50,000 in his initial week of office in 2017. Signatories called on him “to once again set the ceiling for refugee admissions at that level or higher, consistent with his commitments both to secure borders and to religious liberty and opportunity for all.”

“We are grateful for President-elect Trump’s commitment to ensuring that our nation’s borders are strong and secure. We also appreciate and affirm his recent call to ensure systems so that immigrants ‘with love for the country’ are able to ‘come in legally,’” the statement noted, quoting Trump.

The statement praised the U.S. refugee resettlement program for prioritizing persecuted Christians and other refugees fleeing harm. It emphasized that Trump had previously expressed support for these efforts.

“President Trump can lead the nation in rescuing persecuted Christians, as well as believers of other faiths, by maintaining and strengthening the U.S. refugee resettlement program,” said Walter Kim, president of the National Association of Evangelicals.

“As the son of a refugee from North Korea, I am alive today because my father was given refuge in South Korea and immigrated to the United States. Evangelical Christians stand ready to partner with the Trump administration to welcome persecuted refugees, knowing that by doing so we are obeying and serving our Lord.”

According to Open Doors U.S., a charity advocating for persecuted Christians, 29,493 persecuted Christians from 50 countries were resettled in the U.S. in 2024.

“At a time when Christians around the world are living under unprecedented threat of persecution, a continued commitment to walking with our brothers and sisters is vital,” said Ryan Brown, president and CEO of Open Doors U.S.

“I’m thankful for President Trump’s strong advocacy for the persecuted church and believe a critical piece of that support can be demonstrated through sustaining the U.S. refugee resettlement program.”

The statement also highlighted the economic contributions of refugees to the U.S. and the pivotal role churches have played in supporting and integrating them. Data from Lifeway Research showed that 71% of respondents believe receiving refugees is a moral obligation for the U.S.

“The U.S. refugee resettlement program has long been a vital way that the United States has stood alongside those who are persecuted, including because of their faith in Jesus, and thousands of American churches have been a part of welcoming refugees. As President Trump takes office, evangelical Christians urge him to sustain the refugee resettlement program,” said Myal Greene, president and CEO of World Relief.

World Relief, an Evangelical humanitarian organization that receives funding from the State Department to resettle refugees in the U.S., is inviting Christians of any background to add their names to this statement by visiting worldrelief.org/christianstatement.

This article was originally published by Christian Daily International.