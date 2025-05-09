Home News Evangelical leaders from 56 nations will gather for European Congress on Evangelism

More than 1,000 Evangelical pastors and ministry leaders from 56 countries are expected to gather in Berlin, Germany, for the European Congress on Evangelism later this month. Hosted by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA), the event will take place May 27–30 at the JW Marriott hotel.

Organized around the theme of Romans 1:16 — “For I am not ashamed of the gospel, because it is the power of God that brings salvation to everyone who believes: first to the Jew, then to the Gentile” — the invitation-only congress is anticipated to be the most representative gathering of Evangelical leaders in Europe since the previous congress in Amsterdam in 2000.

Christian Daily International will provide frontline coverage from the congress, which will feature 20 speakers from 13 countries and offer simultaneous interpretation in 10 languages. Organizers say the event aims to “encourage and equip believers from dozens of denominations to reignite the church with a passion for bold and biblical proclamation evangelism.”

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Franklin Graham, president and CEO of BGEA and convenor of the congress, emphasized the significance of holding the event in Berlin — where his father, the late evangelist Billy Graham, convened the first World Congress on Evangelism in 1966.

“The city of Berlin has influenced the world in every field. What a place from which to shout to the world — Christ is the Savior!” Billy Graham said in his opening address nearly six decades ago.

That historic gathering laid the foundation for future international congresses, including the 1974 Lausanne Congress in Switzerland and subsequent meetings in Amsterdam in 1983, 1986, and 2000.

“It was the Christians in Europe who crossed the ocean and brought the Gospel to the United States four centuries ago, and I am grateful for the believers in Europe who continue to be a bold and faithful witness for Jesus Christ,” said Franklin Graham, who has preached in 19 European countries since 1999.

“Proclaiming the Good News of Jesus Christ and the truth of God’s Word is the greatest need in the world today, and it’s an honor for BGEA to come alongside and encourage believers in Europe who are taking the gospel to their communities and to the ends of the earth,” he added.

The program will also include worship led by three-time Grammy Award winner Michael W. Smith, award-winning worship leader Charity Gayle and several European Christian artists.

“The church in Europe needs to rise up with fresh confidence,” said Dr. Hugh Osgood, president of the United Kingdom-based ministry Churches in Communities International. “The European Congress on Evangelism will provide the inspiration, strength, and confidence in the Gospel that will enable us to do this. Let’s prioritize this opportunity to be together to advance God’s kingdom.”

Speakers scheduled to take part include Will Graham, executive vice president of the BGEA, who will address the importance of extending an invitation when preaching the gospel. His sister, Cissie Graham Lynch, senior advisor and spokesperson for the BGEA and host of the Fearless podcast, will serve as an interview host during the event.

Other confirmed speakers include Greg Laurie, evangelist and founder of Harvest Crusades, who will speak on “The gift and calling of the evangelist.”

Päivi Räsänen, Finnish member of parliament and author, known for enduring legal prosecution over public expressions of biblical values, will address “Commitment to the gospel under persecution in Europe.”

Daniele Pasquale, principal of the Instituto Biblico Evangelico Italiano, will speak on the centrality of discipleship in gospel ministry.

Albert Mohler, president of Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Kentucky, will present on “Jesus, the unique Son of God.”

Rev. Mariusz Muszczyński, pastor and Pentecostal leader in Poland, will discuss unity in Gospel proclamation.

Among those looking forward to the event is Marc Van de Wouwer, a 66-year-old evangelist and retired member of Belgium’s Federal Judicial Police. He recalled the impact of attending the Amsterdam congress in 2000.

“At the time, there were very few evangelists in Belgium,” Van de Wouwer said. “I also wanted to renew my vision for proclaiming the gospel and acquire new tools.”

The Amsterdam event of 25 years ago inspired Van de Wouwer to establish an evangelistic organization in Belgium, alongside organizing his own evangelism congress. He is keen to attend the congress in Berlin and invest in the next generation of evangelists.

“When I see the impact of congresses in my own life and ministry, as well as in the lives of many ministers I know, I believe they are essential to encourage and boost evangelists,” he said.

“The world without Christ needs dedicated and sent evangelists who can spread the Good News of salvation and their passion for Jesus. Congresses for evangelists on a global scale play a vital role in this goal.”

More information on the European Congress on Evangelism is available at BerlinCongress.com.

This article was originally published by Christian Daily International.