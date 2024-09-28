Evangelicals twice as likely to support Trump instead of Harris: poll
Voters who hold Evangelical Christian beliefs are nearly twice as likely to support Republican Donald Trump as Democrat Kamala Harris, according to a newly released poll by Lifeway Research.
The study found that 61% of likely Evangelical voters plan to vote for Trump, while 31% intend to support Harris. The remaining 8% either plan to vote for a third-party candidate or are undecided.
In contrast, among respondents who did not identify as Evangelical, 47% expressed support for Harris, compared to 38% for Trump.
The poll also found that Christian voters who attend church at least once a month were more likely to support Trump, with 49% backing the former president and 41% supporting the current vice president.
The data was collected from an online survey of 1,200 Americans conducted between Aug. 14 and 30, with a margin of error of ±3.3%. An Evangelical was defined in the study as a respondent who agreed with four key theological statements about the Bible, evangelism, and salvation through Christ.
Lifeway noted that these findings are similar to the 2020 election, when 61% of Evangelicals supported Trump compared to 29% for Democrat Joe Biden.
“Evangelical beliefs are theological in nature,” said Lifeway Research Executive Director Scott McConnell. “Biblical views can influence what a person wants for society and what they think is the best way to get there, but choosing a presidential candidate is not something all people with Evangelical beliefs agree on."
Earlier this month, a separate Lifeway poll found that Protestant pastors were also twice as likely to support Trump over Harris, with 50% backing Trump and 24% supporting Harris, while 23% remained undecided.