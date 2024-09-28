Home News Evangelicals twice as likely to support Trump instead of Harris: poll

Voters who hold Evangelical Christian beliefs are nearly twice as likely to support Republican Donald Trump as Democrat Kamala Harris, according to a newly released poll by Lifeway Research.

The study found that 61% of likely Evangelical voters plan to vote for Trump, while 31% intend to support Harris. The remaining 8% either plan to vote for a third-party candidate or are undecided.

In contrast, among respondents who did not identify as Evangelical, 47% expressed support for Harris, compared to 38% for Trump.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

The poll also found that Christian voters who attend church at least once a month were more likely to support Trump, with 49% backing the former president and 41% supporting the current vice president.

The data was collected from an online survey of 1,200 Americans conducted between Aug. 14 and 30, with a margin of error of ±3.3%. An Evangelical was defined in the study as a respondent who agreed with four key theological statements about the Bible, evangelism, and salvation through Christ.

Lifeway noted that these findings are similar to the 2020 election, when 61% of Evangelicals supported Trump compared to 29% for Democrat Joe Biden.

“Evangelical beliefs are theological in nature,” said Lifeway Research Executive Director Scott McConnell. “Biblical views can influence what a person wants for society and what they think is the best way to get there, but choosing a presidential candidate is not something all people with Evangelical beliefs agree on."

Earlier this month, a separate Lifeway poll found that Protestant pastors were also twice as likely to support Trump over Harris, with 50% backing Trump and 24% supporting Harris, while 23% remained undecided.