Misinformation, dangerous ideology: Evangelist shares 7 lies that can mess up a Christian's faith

For centuries, the Gospel of Jesus Christ has been the tried and true source of deep joy and lasting peace. People have looked to the Word of God for answers to some of life's most difficult questions and have always found reassuring answers.

But, unfortunately, confidence in these sacred texts has winnowed and waned to the point where supposedly Christian teachers and influencers are now spreading ideas that are very thinly veiled by Scripture. The end result is a generation of supposed believers who don't really know for sure what God says, what He offers, and what He desires for His children.

As a result, people are being left with a wealth of misgivings on the topics of legalism, the prosperity gospel, spiritual gifts and twisted beliefs regarding grace, forgiveness and ultimate truth. These false truths are distorting more and more what the Bible really teaches and intends.

"Unfortunately, there are a plethora of false teachings that are permeating throughout the church," Allen Parr, a Dallas-based YouTube evangelist, recently said on the "Crossmap Podcast." "We expect those from outside of the Church. But, unfortunately, there's misinformation that is circulating right within the Church. And many of them are half-truths or just teaching that sounds really good. Many of them are using the Bible to support what they believe."

Listen to him explain:

In his latest book, Misled, Parr equips readers to identify and refute seven of the most common false teachings that undermine the Gospel message and lead many well-meaning Christians down a path to nowhere.

He purposefully weaves together personal stories from his own life and those he has ministered to in an effort to uncover the painful consequences that come with these false teachings.

"If I were to encourage someone to read this book, we're living in a time now where discernment is more important now than ever before because now we're living in a time where everybody has a platform," Parr said. "There's a lot of people who have social media accounts; they have YouTube channels because we're in the information age. Everybody is trying to disseminate information. And if we're not listening with a discerning ear, we could be easily led astray, or, as the title of the book suggests, we could be misled by a lot of different false teachings."

Parr joins us on the "Crossmap Podcast" to talk about the cultural quagmire and why more and more churches are excluding portions of the Bible to fit what society says is truth.

Listen as he shares seven of the most misleading and harmful messages that run rampant through the Church today.

Subscribe to "Crossmap" on your favorite podcast platforms.