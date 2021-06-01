Ex-BLM leader exposes ‘ugly truth,’ says group has 'little concern for rebuilding black families'

A Black Lives Matter chapter founder in St. Paul, Minnesota, has shared a video exposing what he calls the political organization's “ugly truth," arguing that it shows “little concern for rebuilding black families” and improving the quality of education for black students.

“I believed the organization stood for exactly what the name implies,” Rashad Turner, who founded the St. Paul BLM chapter in 2015, said in May 26 video posted by TakeCharge Minnesota.

“Black lives do matter. However, after a year on the inside, I learned they have little concern for rebuilding black families, and they cared even less for improving the quality of education for students in Minneapolis."

Turner is now the president and executive director of the school choice advocacy group, Minnesota Parent Union, which helps parents move their children from failing schools to successful schools.

Turner, a Minneapolis native, believes in the power of education. His grandparents raised him after his father was killed and his mom could not care for him.

His grandparents told him if he was going to change his life for the better, education was the answer, he shared.

“Success is possible,” Turner said. “Just look at me and the hundreds of children and families we’ve helped to pursue a great education, break the chains of poverty and lead a life of success.”

Turner worked hard in school and was the first in his family to earn a college degree and a master’s degree in education.

“I am living proof that wherever you start off in life, quality education is a path to success,” he shared. “I want the same success for our children and in our community.”

Turner resigned from BLM after a year and a half but said he has not “quit working to improve black lives and access to a great education.”

Turner said he eventually realized BLM did not care about improving educational opportunities for black children.

“That was made very clear when they publicly denounced the charter schools alongside the teachers’ union,” he said. “I was an insider in Black Lives Matter, and I learned the ugly truth. The moratorium on charter schools does not support rebuilding the black family, but it does create barriers for a better education for black children.”

BLM reportedly deleted its webpage that listed disrupting “the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure” as one of its core principles, according to Fox News.

The Christian Post reached out to BLM for comment on Turner’s video. A response was not received by press time.

BLM-led protests erupted across the nation in response to George Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020. The group was founded in 2013. While many have resonated with the idea that black lives matter, many have objected to BLM being an overtly political movement that stands for more than just racial equality.

BLM is supportive of defunding the police and advancing the LGBT agenda. The organization was founded by three women, two of whom identify as queer.

BLM recently came under fire for calling for “Palestinian liberation” and standing in “solidarity” with Palestinians as Hamas terrorists fired thousands of rockets into Israel last month.

Some evangelical leaders and organizations have argued the BLM organization supports a “godless agenda” and that many of its positions are “explicitly anti-Christian.”

BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors, who has described herself as a “trained Marxist,” announced on Thursday that she is stepping down from leading the global organization as executive director after helping to launch the organization.

Cullors said her resignation has been in the works for over a year and has nothing to do with the recent personal attacks she has endured in the past weeks, according to ABC News.

Cullors came under fire when it was reported that she purchased four luxury homes, which sparked criticism and questions over her finances.

“Those were right-wing attacks that tried to discredit my character, and I don’t operate off of what the right thinks about me,” Cullors said regarding the criticism.