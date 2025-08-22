Home News James McMillan, former pastor charged with sending nude photos to teen, arrested again

A former Oklahoma pastor who's awaiting trial on charges of committing indecent acts with a child younger than 16 and was recently arrested for sending a nude photo to another teenager, is now in custody after authorities arrested him for violating the terms of his bail.

The former pastor, 53-year-old James McMillan, previously led Slaughterville Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of Konawa.

Online records from the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office show that McMillan was arrested on Aug. 14 and remanded in custody with no bail on four counts of lewd or indecent proposals or acts to a child listed. It was unclear Friday if these are new charges, but a statement from the Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office cited by KFOR said McMillan “violated the conditions of his bond” and suggested that the charges listed could be related to past crimes.

“James McMillan violated the conditions of his bond. After a brief hearing to determine if he violated the conditions of the bond, McMillan was taken back into custody and denied bond while he awaits trial. We are unaware of any additional violations of law that would result in additional charges,” the DA’s office said.

McMillan was first arrested and charged with lewd or indecent acts with a child younger than 16 in November 2024 and again in December 2024 for allegedly sending a nude photo of himself to a 14-year-old girl.

The December 2024 arrest stemmed from an incident that happened in March 2023, KFOR reported.

Citing court documents, the 14-year-old’s father said his daughter told him about the photo McMillan sent her and he reported him to local police. It wasn't until he reached out to an Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics officer in October that he saw any action on the case.

“My daughter had come to me and let me know that she had received a nude picture from a grown man,” the victim’s father recalled.

He explained that his daughter and McMillan’s son had previously attended school together, and his daughter believes McMillan likely used his son’s Snapchat account to look up her name because of her security settings. She eventually accepted a friend request from McMillan.

According to court documents, a friend of the teenage victim alleged that McMillan was a pedophile when she learned of his friend request. The victim countered the allegation, saying that she would screenshot any communication that crossed the line and report it to police.

McMillan soon sent the victim an unsolicited photo of himself flexing in a mirror, to which she responded something to the effect of “trying to get them.”

The former pastor then allegedly asked if she might “want to see more” and sent her his nude photo before she could respond.

“He just sent the fully nude picture,” the victim’s father said. “There was no request or anything like that for it.”

Court documents cited by KOCO News 5 show that the former pastor has been listed as a sexual abuse suspect in multiple Department of Human Services and law enforcement cases dating back to 2003.

In the charges leveled against him in November 2024, McMillan allegedly unzipped his pants and touched himself in front of an underage minor while driving down a Cleveland County highway. His bond after his arrest in December 2024 was set at $450,000.