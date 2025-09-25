Home News Ex-psychic rejects fear of occult curses against Charlie Kirk: 'Satan always loses'

A former psychic medium who became a Christian told The Christian Post that reports of witches cursing Charlie Kirk before his assassination could spread unnecessary fear by distracting from God's sovereignty.

"Nothing happens without God's permission," said Jenn Nizza, a former psychic medium who is now an author and podcaster who runs the website Ex-PsychicSaved.com.

Two days before Kirk was fatally shot in Utah by a 22-year-old assassin with leftist political views, the feminist news website Jezebel published an article by an unnamed staffer who said she had hired witches on the online marketplace Etsy to invoke "multiple curses" on the 31-year-old Turning Point USA co-founder.

The article, titled "We Paid Some Etsy Witches to Curse Charlie Kirk," called Kirk a "far-right misogynist" and mentioned a spell to invoke hatred against him, with the author noting she was promised results within weeks and offered the choice of paying extra to "amplify the energetic support."

The article also noted that one of the witches confirmed to the author that requests for curses against political figures have risen in recent years. Formal occult activity against President Donald Trump repeatedly made headlines during his first term, with members of the "#MagicResistance" casting "binding spells" against him and his associates.

After Kirk was slain and their article faced backlash on social media, the outlet first appended an editor's note condemning political violence before deleting the article "on the recommendation of our lawyers," claiming it was intended to be satirical.

Two days ago, this outlet promoted paying a witch to curse Charlie Kirk to make him be on the receiving end of hatred.



Now they disavow themselves of the consequences of their rhetoric.



The media has blood on its hands. pic.twitter.com/3LS6MDOQeN — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) September 10, 2025

The article had left Kirk and his wife, Erika, "rattled," prompting them to ask a friend to pray over them the day before he was shot, according to conservative political commentator Megyn Kelly, who is friends with the Kirk family.

"Erika and Charlie Kirk heard about these curses, and that news genuinely rattled Erika, in particular," Kelly said on her Monday podcast. "She knew Christian teaching on the subject, she loved Charlie, absolutely, and she was scared when she heard of the curses Jezebel had called up."

"She eventually worked it through, and so did Charlie," said added. "As she later told me, 'Weapons will form, but not prosper; that Satan and those witches have no power.' Of course, God's will is the one that matters, and His blessing over Charlie was real and palpable."

The night before Charlie Kirk was murdered, Erika Kirk called a friend to come over to their house to pray for Charlie after feminist website, Jezebel, paid witches on Etsy to curse him, according to Megyn Kelly.



Jezebel bragged just two days before Charlie was assassinated… pic.twitter.com/c5NQqCkyVW — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 24, 2025

Nizza told CP the idea that occult practitioners have ultimate power over life and death is a lie, and that anything their witchcraft happens to accomplish remains under the authority of God.

"Do I think that witches really were putting hexes and curses on Charlie? Probably. Do I think that they have any power to ultimately say who lives or dies? No, that's up to God," she said.

In a TikTok video posted last week, Nizza warned against focusing on the potential role that occultists and the demonic forces they invoke might have played in Kirk's murder. She admonished Christians to avoid descending into a spiral of fear and anger that distracts from God's sovereignty and faithfulness, a temptation she implied is part of the spiritual attack.

"They want to think that they have the power of God, and that's simply not true," Nizza said of occultists, whose activity she said ultimately leads to their own destruction. "Don't fall for that way of thinking. God is sovereign over all things. God allowed Charlie to come home. Demons are on a short leash. Please try to remember that."

Regarding whether she believes spiritual warfare is escalating in the wake of Kirk’s assassination, Nizza told CP she remains optimistic that God will use any evil intentions to accomplish His will.

"I would say revival is upon us. Actually, I think that this is a classic but amplified case of 'what he meant for harm, God meant for good,'" she said, paraphrasing Joseph's words to his brothers in Genesis 50:20, after their plans to persecute him ultimately led to saving his own people from famine.

Nizza also referenced the story of Pharaoh's sorcerers in Exodus, who she said were at first "able to go tit-for-tat" with Moses until the power of God overwhelmed their occult abilities when the Nile River turned to blood.

"They can't undo that," she said of whatever dark forces the Egyptian sorcerers were invoking. "They can't make something clean. They can't purify something."

Nizza suggested the promotion of the Gospel in the wake of Kirk's murder might be leading to a spiritual purification.

"Satan always loses, he always loses," she said. "Charlie Kirk went home to Jesus Christ, so that's number one; number two, Charlie Kirk's voice got magnified."

She noted millions heard the Gospel during Kirk's memorial service in Glendale, Arizona. In what has been dubbed "the Charlie effect," reports have emerged of a surge in church attendance after his death.

"Here's God with this huge turn of events — what they thought was going to be for evil, God intended for good to save many lives," she said.