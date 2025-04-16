Home News Ex-psychic sounds alarm on dangers of Hollywood’s obsession with occult

Former medium-turned-Christian author and speaker Jenn Nizza is back with a new season of her hit podcast "Ex-Psychic Saved,” a show that warns about the dangers of the occult.

On the premiere episode of season three, former astrologer Marcia Montenegro joins Nizza to discuss the pervasiveness of evil themes in popular Hollywood shows.

Listen to the powerful discussion:

And on the second episode, Nizza shares the incredible testimony of Sanjay Prakash, a former tarot reader who found himself entangled in the world of psychic readings, spiritual deception and the allure of the supernatural — until a divine encounter changed everything:

Find out more about “Ex-Psychic Saved” and subscribe here. We’ll leave you with a bit more about Nizza and the show:

Jennifer Nizza knows what it means to discern — and confront — evil. Once trapped on the hampster wheel of the New Age for 25 years, she was radically saved out of the occult and bondage by Jesus Christ. Nizza was a psychic medium and a teacher of the occult, and, as a result, was demonically oppressed. She taught topics such as: the law of attraction, past life regression, automatic writing, tarot and mediumship. Despite being deeply rooted in the occult, at the age of 36, she cried out to Jesus for the first time and became a Christian.

Suddenly, the darkness she was embroiled in was illuminated. She quit her job as a psychic, picked up her cross to follow Jesus — and hasn’t looked back. Nizza, author of the books “From Psychic to Saved” and “Out of the New Age and Into the Truth,” is now exposing the New Age, occultism, and paranormal deceptions through “The Ex-Psychic Saved Podcast.”

This podcast is dedicated to warning all about the dangers of the occult. She will talk about many New Age topics, expose where psychics get their information, interact with compelling guests, and much more!